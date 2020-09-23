Harris Williams Advises BOA Technology Inc. on its Pending Sale to Compass Diversified

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it is advising BOA Technology Inc. (BOA) on its pending sale to Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI), for a purchase price of $454 million (excluding working capital and certain other adjustments upon closing). BOA is the creator of the award-winning BOA® Fit System, delivering superior fit and performance in the outdoor, athletic, workwear and medical bracing markets worldwide. The transaction is being led by Ryan Budlong, Corey Benjamin, Christopher Neils and Jun Ye of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.

“With its revolutionary technology and diverse intellectual property portfolio, BOA has established itself as a clear market leader across a wide array of segments, including snowboarding, cycling, golf, trail, hiking, mountaineering, running, court sports, workwear and medical,” said Ryan Budlong, a managing director at Harris Williams. “BOA’s products are utilized by millions of consumers around the world seeking to meaningfully improve their performance.”

“BOA is a disruptive, innovative company and true industry pioneer. We are proud to have worked with BOA on this next step of their journey, a transaction that extends our firm’s track record in the branded consumer products space. We look forward to BOA’s next chapter under their new partnership with CODI,” added Corey Benjamin, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Shawn Neville, CEO of BOA, said, “Harris Williams has been an outstanding partner throughout the process, especially navigating through these unprecedented times and delivering a great outcome for all constituents.”

BOA, creators of the revolutionary, award-winning, patented BOA Fit System, partners with market-leading brands to make the best gear even better. Delivering fit solutions purpose-built for performance, the BOA Fit System is featured in products across snow sports, cycling, hiking/trekking, golf, running, court sports, workwear, medical bracing and prosthetics. The system consists of three integral parts: a micro-adjustable dial, super-strong lightweight laces and low friction lace guides. Each unique configuration is engineered for fast, effortless, precision fit, and is backed by The BOA Guarantee. BOA is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with offices in Austria, Hong Kong, China, South Korea and Japan.

CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market. CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value. The company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed more than 60 transactions in recent years across a variety of verticals, including branded consumer products; consumer services; food, beverage and agribusiness; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and other recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

