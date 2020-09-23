Visible Supply Chain Management Executive Emma Leonard Named 2020 Women in Supply Chain Award Winner by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acknowledging her accomplishments, leadership and best-practice example for women leaders in supply chain, Emma Leonard, executive vice president at Visible Supply Chain Management (Visible), has been recognized as a 2020 Women in Supply Chain award winner by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

“Emma’s efforts have played a major role in Visible’s ability to provide a 'best in class' customer experience and has added tremendous value to our clients,” said Casey Adams, president of Visible. “She has exhibited strong leadership abilities by building and managing a cross-functional team of transportation professionals, analysts and managers. This award is well deserved.”

In an industry in which female executives are relatively uncommon, the excellence Emma displays each day is an unassailable argument for the increased need for women leadership in supply chain. She is a shining example for all — mentoring her peers by organizing and facilitating local networking events. In addition, Emma is actively involved in AWESOME (Achieving Women’s Excellence in Supply Chain Operations, Management and Education).

Because of women like Emma, 17% of chief supply chain officers are now women — a 6% increase compared to 2019, according to Gartner’s 2020 Women in Supply Chain Survey.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive celebrates its 20th anniversary by introducing the new award designed specifically for women leaders in the supply chain industry.

“We received over 200 entries for the new Women in Supply Chain award, entries that were submitted from a combination of men and women. This proves that our industry needed an award like this,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Congratulations to these top female leaders. I look forward to seeing how they grow the supply chain industry.”

Check out Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s website at www.sdcexec.com for the full list of the 2020 Women in Supply Chain winners. The 2020 Women in Supply Chain award will appear in SDCE’s September issue.

About Visible Supply Chain Management (Visible)

Since 1992, Visible Supply Chain Management has provided customized solutions for B2B and B2C organizations. With comprehensive services in e-commerce, direct sales, direct response and omnichannel, Visible can design effective strategies for clients that include transportation, logistics, brokerage, fulfillment and even custom packaging solutions.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Go to www.SDCExec.com.