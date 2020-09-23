Amobee and Lotame Unveil Partnership for Global Social Audience Activation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amobee, the global advertising technology company reinventing advertising for the converging world, today announced a global social data partnership with Lotame, the leading global provider of data enrichment solutions to drive customer insights and turn personas into addressable advertising, for enhanced audience targeting and activation across major social networks.

Amobee’s identity solution converts Lotame’s rich taxonomy of unique and privacy-compliant third-party audiences into audience segments that advertisers can use to enhance audience targeting across Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter. This joint social audience offering is now available in all global markets across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Australia, marking the most recent expansion of the longstanding partnership for Amobee and Lotame.

This partnership gives marketers access to the full suite of Lotame’s audience segments through the Amobee Advertising Platform, including demographic, interest and intent data. For example, an advertiser looking to sell computer software could enhance campaigns by adding rich B2B (industry, functional areas) and offline purchase data (brand purchasers, product segments) to more efficiently and effectively target new customers on social channels.

“Lotame’s global scale and strong understanding of audiences made them a natural partner for Amobee to further expand our converged programmatic and social capabilities,” says Jack Bamberger, Chief Commercial Officer at Amobee. “We are proud to integrate Lotame with our best-in-class technology for advertisers to develop and deploy rich social audience targeting strategies across multiple digital environments.”

“Everyone wants that 360-degree view of a consumer’s digital life,” says Andy Monfried, CEO of Lotame. ”Our partnership with Amobee supports our mission to help marketers deepen their understanding of the changing consumer and engage with customers meaningfully and respectfully across digital platforms and channels.”

To learn more about the Amobee and Lotame social audience activation, please contact solutions@amobee.com.

About Amobee

The world’s leading independent advertising platform, Amobee empowers brands, agencies and broadcasters with advertising solutions for the converging world. Amobee’s platform provides end-to-end campaign planning, management and optimization across TV, digital and social media. Through the application of prescriptive AI, proprietary data and advanced analytics, advertisers can now seamlessly orchestrate the consumer journey across converged media and all devices and eliminate the media overlap and waste which come from traditional media silos. Amobee is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world, which reaches more than 675 million mobile subscribers. The company operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit amobee.com or follow @amobee.

About Lotame

Lotame is the leading provider of data enrichment solutions for global enterprises. Our connected and patented data technologies, curated second- and third-party data exchanges, and high-touch customer service make us the trusted choice for marketers, agencies and media companies that want to build a panoramic view of their customers and activate across the cookieless web, mobile app and OTT environments. Lotame serves its global clients with offices in New York City, Columbia MD, Argentina, London, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at www.lotame.com.

Lotame and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks owned by Lotame Solutions, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners.