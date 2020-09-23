RedBird Announces Agreement to Sell N3 to Accenture

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”) and N3 (the “Company”) announced today an agreement to sell N3 to Accenture (NYSE: ACN). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, N3 is a tech-enabled sales and demand generation firm with specialized talent across areas such as cloud, software and 5G ecosystems. The company utilizes its artificial intelligence-powered platform to generate efficient sales conversion and high-value revenue solutions for its clients.

With over 2,200 employees and locations across five continents, the Company leverages its global reach as a key partner to leading technology firms, including Microsoft, Cisco, and SAP.

“ N3 has experienced tremendous growth during its partnership with RedBird, and this is a real credit to Jeff and his team who have built N3 into a critical sales partner within the leading cloud and software ecosystems,” said Gerry Cardinale, Founder and Managing Partner of RedBird. “ We wish the N3 team continued success in their new partnership with Accenture.”

“ It’s been an incredible journey, and I appreciate RedBird’s support as a partner who truly understands the key elements of company building, as well as the transformational changes rapidly occurring across the cloud landscape tied to virtual sales capabilities,” said Jeff Laue, Founder and CEO of N3. “ We’re excited to continue delivering for our customers as a member of the Accenture organization.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to N3 and RedBird on the transaction. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal advisor to RedBird, while Alston & Bird LLP served as legal advisor to N3.

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm focused on building high-growth companies with flexible, long-term capital in partnership with its Entrepreneur & Family Office Network. Founded by former Goldman Sachs Partner Gerry Cardinale, RedBird today manages $4 billion of capital principally across its core industry verticals in Sports, TMT, Financial Services and Consumer. RedBird invests with an entrepreneurial, company-building mentality, with an emphasis on capital appreciation and compounding equity returns over longer holding periods. RedBird’s network of business founders and entrepreneurs is central to its investment sourcing strategy, and its highly curated group of limited partners are active co-investors who provide scalable capital support. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.