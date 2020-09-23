ProAmpac and Metropolitan Tea Collaborate to Introduce Package Made with 100% Home and Industrial Compostable Materials

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today ProAmpac, the flexible packaging leader, announced the release of their pioneering ProActive Compostable package designed in collaboration with Metropolitan Tea.

“Collaborating with Metropolitan Tea to develop a compostable package designed to meet the unique requirements for luxury bulk tea without sacrificing barrier properties, graphics, and filling line speed is what makes this product such a remarkable innovation,” Adam Grose, chief commercial officer for ProAmpac.

Metropolitan Tea’s luxury tea bag pouch uses an innovative multilayer, high barrier flexible package made from home and industrial compostable films and adhesive. As part of ProAmpac’s ProActive Sustainability product suite, all components of the fin-sealed ProActive Compostable package comply with the ASTM standard D6400 and ISO Standard EN13432.

“The pouch is designed specifically to support specialty teas by using a multilayer structure with superior oxygen and moisture barrier, which is critical for preserving product freshness,” states Hesam Tabatabaei, vice president of product development and innovation for ProAmpac. “In addition to package integrity, the ProActive Compostable overwrap has a unique sealant technology for running on high speed form/fill/seal applications and the structure can be both surface and reverse printed using up to 10 colors of HD flexographic ink to create eye-catching graphics,” added Tabatabaei.

ProActive Collaboration

“We passionately challenged ProAmpac with our vision for a tea bag pouch made with 100% home and industrial compostable material. In a remarkably short period of time, ProAmpac delivered, or as we like to say, ‘We pushed the envelope, and ProAmpac sealed it!’,” stated Gerry Vandergrift, founder of Metropolitan Tea.

“ProActive Compostable not only meets the needs of Metropolitan Tea, but it creates a new avenue for compostable packaging that ProAmpac is eagerly pursuing,” stated Grose.

To learn more about ProAmpac’s ProActive Sustainability offerings contact Nathan Klettlinger (Nathan.Klettlinger@Proampac.com) or go to ProAmpac.com/Sustainability.

About Metropolitan Tea

Founded by Tea Master Gerry Vandergrift, The Metropolitan Tea Company has been a pillar of the global luxury tea market for decades. With an ever-expanding inventory, our company offers one of the world’s largest wholesale sources of premium teas, teapots, and accessories. As a manufacturer, we refine, blend, and pack luxury tea and herbs for foodservice, online stores, cafes, restaurants, and more. For more information visit Metrotea.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® -- provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.