Pacific Life Joins Forces with RetireOne

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Life announced today that it has expanded access to the company’s two fee-based annuities, Pacific Odyssey® and Pacific Index Advisory®, through RetireOne®—the insurance and annuity back office for more than 900 registered investment advisers (RIAs).

“ We’re excited that our commission-free advisory strategies are now available to RIAs and fee-based advisers who partner with RetireOne,” said Doug Mantelli, vice president of RIA Strategy at Pacific Life. “ RetireOne is built on a foundation of transparency, trust, and seamless service, so our values synch up nicely. We couldn’t be happier to be on this platform.”

As an insurance and annuity back office for nearly 1,000 RIAs, RetireOne's team of licensed professionals work with advisers to seamlessly integrate protected accumulation and lifetime income solutions into client portfolios. They collaborate with advisers to identify potential client needs, and locate transparent, low-cost, commission-free solutions that are easy to explain and simple to use.

“ Pacific Life was an important target for our platform,” said RetireOne founder and CEO David Stone. “ They have proven their commitment to registered investment advisers with their thoughtful, fee-friendly product design, and the build-out of their dedicated advisory team. They are also walking the walk with their robust adviser technology data integrations.”

Pacific Life’s dedicated RIA channel team, Pacific Life Advisory, is focused on creating competitive, fee-based annuities and providing unparalleled service. Simplified technology integrations are a priority, and the company continues to team up with new custodians and insurance licensing firms to make it as easy as possible for advisers to include these critical investments in clients’ portfolios.

For more information about Pacific Life, its retirement solutions, and its newly announced alliance with RetireOne, contact Jennifer Griffin, assistant vice president of Advisory Sales Strategy for Pacific Life at Jennifer.Griffin@PacificLife.com.

RetireOne and Pacific Life are separate, unaffiliated firms that are not responsible for each other’s services or policies.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2020 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2020 FORTUNE 500® list.

About RetireOne®

RetireOne is the leading, independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions. With offerings from multiple “A” rated companies, RIAs may access this fiduciary marketplace at no additional cost to them or their clients. Tallying over $1 billion of retirement savings and income investments under advisement, RetireOne continues to grow in its mission to provide advisors and their clients valuable retirement solutions that are simple to use, easy to understand, and delivered with outstanding service. Learn more at RetireOne.com and follow us on Twitter @RetireOne.

