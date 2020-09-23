Affinitiv Announces Renewal of the Kia Owner Retention Experience (KORE) Program

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, announced that Kia Motors America (KMA) will be extending the Kia Owner Retention Experience (KORE) Program with Affinitiv through December 31, 2023.

The KORE Program is a fixed operations and service marketing tool that includes multi-channel communications via automated voice, text, email, direct mail, and social media marketing. Focusing on the delivery of cost-effective digital communications first, Affinitiv’s approach delivers timely, automated, and preference-driven communications that help to increase customer satisfaction, drive service frequency, and reduce marketing expenses.

“Kia’s commitment to delivering a seamless service experience to their customers will help them exceed customer expectations,” said Sid Nair, CEO, Affinitiv. “We are proud to have this partnership agreement extended and to leverage both our technology and automotive experience to help them achieve that goal.”

As part of this contract renewal, Affinitiv will migrate the KORE Program to its cutting-edge, user-friendly online platform, Essentials. This solution will incorporate the best features from the existing KORE program, and will add multiple new high-value features and functionality, including: enhanced email campaigns, improved campaign builder, expanded user-friendly campaign calendar, enhanced help section and materials, and AI-driven Service Reminders, which utilize machine learning to uncover upsell opportunities that were missed due to gaps in operational processes.

Affinitiv has continued to expand its product offering over the past 12 months, focusing on high-value data, analytics, marketing, and software solutions. Today, Affinitiv offers a fully integrated technology platform built for automotive OEMs and dealerships to help maximize customer retention and revenue throughout the entire ownership lifecycle with solutions spanning retention marketing, equity mining, online scheduling, service lane software, and digital marketing solutions.

About Affinitiv

Affinitiv is a leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions serving automotive manufacturers (OEMs), dealer groups, and individual dealerships. Backed by 20+ years of automotive and marketing expertise, Affinitiv supports over 6,500 dealerships and every major OEM in the country. Through a technology-driven, consultative approach, Affinitiv creates true partnerships designed to enhance the customer experience, increase loyalty, and maximize revenue while achieving their unique goals and objectives in the process. Affinitiv is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit Affinitiv.com.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the “Official Automotive Partner” of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia. For information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com.