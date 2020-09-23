ACI Worldwide Advances Digital Bill Payments for Students at LeMoyne-Owen College Amid Pandemic

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced that LeMoyne-Owen College has implemented ACI Speedpay to offer students a digital bill payment experience during and beyond the pandemic. The college has employed the solution’s Student Payment Portal feature, which will enable students and parents to securely manage and streamline college payments online.

LeMoyne-Owen College is a four-year liberal arts college located in Memphis. With the need for a new bill payment system that could easily integrate with its existing student information system—Ellucian PowerCampus—and provide new payment options for students, the college implemented ACI Speedpay. It now has a single, integrated platform that will power bill payments on and off campus. Whether paying tuition fees, parking tickets or lab fees, students simply visit one area of the website to view and pay all their bills online. In addition, students can add a mobile wallet feature for a more convenient payment experience.

With modern mobile and web options that prominently display the college’s brand, the ACI portal also includes a communication feature, where students and parents can receive updates from the college when necessary.

“As we prepared to safely open our doors to students in the midst of a pandemic, we needed to ensure that they would be able to access bills and make payments whether they were doing so virtually or on campus,” said Charles Elliott, vice president, IT, LeMoyne-Owen College. “With ACI Speedpay, we are not only providing students with no-touch payment options, which are safer during the pandemic, but also a communication feature through the Student Payment Portal, which is proving useful when we need to notify them of new procedures throughout the fall semester.”

“Higher education institutions are facing unprecedented changes this fall semester as COVID-19 safety procedures complicate the back-to-school season,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “With ACI Speedpay, LeMoyne-Owen College can offer students new and convenient payment channels as well as payment plan options to help ease the return to school and simplify payment processes.”

ACI Speedpay offers students industry-leading security for all their campus payment needs. The solution’s cloud-based Student Payment Portal reduces costs, such as development and licensing fees, and reduces staff time spent on payments. Moreover, it provides higher education institutions with a modern, customized offering that extends the look and feel of their current website. More than 300 higher education institutions trust ACI for improving student satisfaction and payments security with their campus commerce systems.

