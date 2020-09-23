Now Is the Perfect Time to Move With the New Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch From Garmin

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Venu® Sq and the Venu Sq Music Edition, its latest GPS smartwatches that combine daily style with the industry-leading health monitoring and fitness features users have come to expect from Garmin – starting at just $199.99. For customers seeking a playlist to take them from one activity to the next, the Venu Sq Music Edition features on-device music storage for phone-free listening. With a sleek rectangular watch face, bright color display, and a battery life of up to 6 days in smartwatch mode, and up to 14 hours in GPS mode, the Venu Sq inspires movement. Check out the video here.

“We are proud to offer a smartwatch that upholds Garmin’s high standards of functionality at a price point accessible to a broader customer base,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “When staying active and keeping tabs on your health is more important than ever, Venu Sq delivers with over 20 built-in sports apps and the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features available on the market.”

Health and Wellness

The Venu Sq series takes wellbeing seriously with a suite of health monitoring features supported by Garmin’s cutting-edge, 24/7 ElevateTM heart rate monitoring1, which outpaces the competition by sampling heart rate multiple times per second, 24-hours a day. Other built-in health features include advanced sleep with Pulse Ox2, respiration tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts (high and low), menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, hydration tracking and more. Innovative Body BatteryTM energy monitoring lets users monitor their energy level which can help with scheduling workouts, rest times and sleep.

When a situation calls to “just breathe,” users can access four mindful breathing activities right on their watch: “Tranquility” to promote sleep, “Coherence” to promote balance and calm, and two versions of “Relax and Focus” to encourage concentration and stress relief. At the end of each breathwork activity a summary is provided showing duration, respiration, average heart rate, and change in stress. Reviewing the activity in Garmin ConnectTM enables user to see this data represented in graphs.

Fitness and Customizable Workouts

When it’s time to move, the Venu Sq series boasts over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps including Pilates, yoga, strength training, running, pool swimming, cycling, and golf, just to name a few. Also tracked are steps, intensity minutes, calories burned and more1. Need help planning a fitness routine? The Venu Sq’s robust suite of workout options include preloaded workouts on the watch, preset workouts available to download from Garmin Connect, and “create your own” customizable workouts. Whether training for a 5K or something longer, the Venu Sq is compatible with Garmin Coach, free training plans adapted to a runner’s goals and performance, complete with a virtual personal trainer for added motivation.

Advanced Sleep with Respiration and Pulse Ox

When it’s time to wind down, advanced sleep monitoring estimates light, deep and REM stages of sleep. Respiration tracking measures the number of breaths per minute, and Pulse Ox gauges blood oxygen saturation levels. Upon awakening, users can review their sleep stats in Garmin Connect to see whether they are getting the quality sleep they need to feel rested and recharged the next day. Pulse Ox spot checks can also be performed at any time during the day2. Venu Sq also supports all-day Pulse Ox tracking which can optionally be turned on in the user’s settings.

Smart Features for Life on the Go

The Venu Sq series provides all-day connection and convenience with a host of smart features including:

Notifications: Receive smart notifications 3 for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more. Android users can reply to text messages from the device.

for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more. Android users can reply to text messages from the device. Music storage: With Venu Sq Music Edition, download songs or playlists 4 , including those from third-party music services like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, right to the wrist.

, including those from third-party music services like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, right to the wrist. Safety and tracking: Incident detection (during outdoor walks, runs or rides) and assistance send real-time location to emergency contacts. LiveTrack lets friends and family track the user’s activity in real time, providing peace of mind during outdoor workouts and race days 3 .

. Garmin Pay TM : Contactless payment solution lets users leave their cash and cards at home for fast, touch-free transactions 5 .

: Contactless payment solution lets users leave their cash and cards at home for fast, touch-free transactions . Personalization: Add personality by downloading apps, widgets, watch faces and more from the Garmin Connect IQ TM store. Users can even upload their own photos and turn them into watch faces.

store. Users can even upload their own photos and turn them into watch faces. Compatibility: Use the Venu Sq with almost any smartphone (compatible with AndroidTM and Apple® devices).

Design, Pricing and Availability

The Venu Sq series features a 1.3” rectangular Corning® Gorilla® Glass touchscreen display with a lightweight aluminum bezel and a comfortable silicone band. Designed to complement every style, the Venu Sq is available in orchid/metallic orchid, white/light gold, and shadow gray/slate. The Venu Sq Music Edition is offered in light sand/rose gold, navy/light gold, moss/slate and black/slate. Available now on Garmin.com, the Venu Sq is priced at $199.99 and the Venu Sq Music Edition is priced at $249.99.

