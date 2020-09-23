MyndVR Partners With HTC VIVE to Bring “7 Miracles” to the World of Older Adults

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyndVR, the leading provider of virtual reality solutions for senior care, and HTC VIVE®, the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem, are pleased to announce a new partnership, which will provide 7 Miracles, the award-winning VIVE Studios VR film, in partnership with Panogramma and Film Production Consultants, to senior communities and older adults at home.

7 Miracles is an immersive VR adaptation of the seven miracles of Jesus Christ based on the Gospel of John. Combining award-winning storytelling and the latest technology in virtual reality, the 360-degree experience immerses and connects the audience to these storied events in a novel and stirring way. Harnessing state-of-the-art VR capture technology, the film was created using photogrammetry and volumetric video capture, producing images in 8K. The seven-part episodic feature runs over 70 minutes, making it the first feature-length cinematic experience from VIVE.

“As a member of the HTC VIVE X accelerator program, we are excited to expand our partnership with HTC VIVE by providing this highly engaging, faith-based content,” said Chris Brickler, CEO of MyndVR. “This is an especially important time to deliver even more content to our seniors who are socially isolated and distanced from family and friends while COVID-19 continues to spread across the country. We look forward to expanding our inclusive, multi-faith catalogue and lifting the spirits of all our seniors to bring them joy during this tough time.”

“At VIVE, we believe that VR has the power to greatly impact and affect people’s lives for the better,” said Cher Wang, Chairwoman of HTC. “We are proud to expand our partnership with MyndVR, a forward-looking company whose mission is to improve the lives of seniors and make a difference in their lives. By providing them with exclusive rights to distribute 7 Miracles, we are giving them an even greater opportunity to deliver engaging, uplifting content to seniors that allows them to connect with this celebrated story that has been told and retold time and time again.”

“MyndVR allows our residents to connect with The Gospel of John in a genuinely meaningful way,” said Jerry Carley, CEO of Benedictine, one of the nation’s largest non-profit senior care providers and the first to implement 7 Miracles. “From healing the sick boy to feeding the multitudes, virtual reality is a very innovative way to bring the scripture to life.”

7 Miracles, which was filmed in Rome and Matera, was directed by Rodrigo Cerqueira and co-directed by Marco Spagnoli. The VR film was produced by Enzo Sisti, whose credits include The Passion of the Christ.

About MyndVR

MyndVR is a health and wellness company providing virtual reality solutions to senior living communities, home health care agencies and directly to older adult consumers. The company has the largest library of VR content and is creating innovative genres of recreational, prescriptive and on-demand content for seniors. MyndVR offers a promising future of cognitive health and wellness for the dynamic aging population. For more information about 7 Miracles, click HERE.

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a $100M VR business accelerator; VIVE STUDIOS, an entertainment, gaming, and enterprise content studio; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information on VIVE, please visit www.vive.com.

About Benedictine

For 35 years, Benedictine, a nationally recognized, non-profit senior care organization based in Duluth, Minn., has provided a full spectrum of health and housing services to aging adults. Benedictine owns and manages skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living communities across the upper Midwest and offers services in such areas as therapy, rehabilitation, memory care, home health care, adult day and transitional care. Benedictine has 32 campuses in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Illinois and Missouri. It has 27 skilled nursing facilities with over 2,200 skilled nursing units and 32 senior housing communities with over 2,000 assisted living or independent units. Benedictine is sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery, Duluth. Additional information may be found at www.bhshealth.org.