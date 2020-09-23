Aternity and Intel Partner to Enhance Visibility Into the Digital Employee Experience

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aternity®, the enterprise-class Digital Experience Management Company™, today announced it has partnered with Intel™ to combine its enterprise-class end-user experience analytics technology with Intel’s latest business client platform to deliver enhanced visibility into the employee experience.

By enabling Aternity’s Digital Experience Management Platform to collect additional platform telemetry from Intel business client PCs, enterprise IT departments will have greater ability to proactively identify and remediate poor user experiences and device issues. As part of the partnership, Intel’s enterprise customers will have access to a version of Aternity’s Digital Experience Management (DEM) Platform that offers more data, new use cases, and deeper insights that help address the challenges of the Work-from-Home environment.

“I’m excited that our collaboration with Intel has already uncovered several opportunities to tap into new data sources that yield fresh actionable insights for customers,” said Bill Hewitt, president and CEO of Aternity. “Our best-in-class DEM platform, combined with Intel’s advanced hardware, will offer unprecedented visibility for the digital enterprise to manage their IT environment and support all employees at the 'point of productivity', whether at the office or working remotely.”

Aternity’s DEM Platform is a highly scalable SaaS platform capable of supporting the largest enterprises seamlessly. The platform is a robust and high-availability DEM solution that provides critical insights that enterprises need to increase productivity, reduce IT-related costs, and improve both employee and customer satisfaction.

“Intel is committed to making the PC a platform that powers every person’s greatest contribution,” said Stephanie Hallford, Intel vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Business Client Platforms. “In the enterprise, this means building a predictive & proactive platform to solve the issues that frustrate users. Our collaboration with Aternity will bring customers a world class DEM solution that leverages the capabilities of the built for business Intel vPro® platform to optimize the user experience.”

