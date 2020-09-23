Rock Valley Credit Union Selects LemonadeLXP’s Digital Academy to Increase Member Adoption of Digital Channels

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rock Valley Credit Union implemented LemonadeLXP’s Digital Academy, a customer-facing support website with technology walkthroughs and simulations, to support its members as they migrate to digital channels. The credit union has 18,000 members and is headquartered in Loves Park, Ill.

Digital Academy helps institutions with digital onboarding and allows them to quickly author for its members a branded, fully responsive, WCAG AA-compliant online hub featuring technology walkthroughs, app simulations, loan application guides and videos. Digital Academy offers easy-to-use guides for members to learn at their own pace.

RVCU started introducing members to its digital channels in 2019. The credit union quickly recognized the need for an easy-to-understand, interactive resource that would help its members learn about the digital offerings. RVCU has a diverse multi-generational member demographic. Through Digital Academy, the credit union can support all members as they learn to bank digitally.

“We laid the initial groundwork to introduce our members to digital channels last year and planned to focus on member adoption this year,” said Darlyne Keller, President and CEO of Rock Valley Credit Union. “With the pandemic and stay-at-home orders, we recognized the added opportunity Digital Academy can provide in assisting our members as they transition to online banking. This tool is perfect for our members who want to learn new technology in a fail-safe environment. Additionally, the platform is user-proof and seamless on the backend for our staff to quickly create and share visual content with our members.”

Rock Valley Credit Union is authoring technology walkthroughs and simulations to help members learn to complete digital transactions such as remote deposit capture, apply for a loan and enroll in online banking.

“The pandemic has forced credit union members to migrate to digital channels and CUs need to support them,” said John Findlay, CEO of LemonadeLXP. “Using Digital Academy gives Rock Valley Credit Union the opportunity to introduce its diverse member base to resources that allow them to explore new technology in a risk-free environment. We’re looking forward to helping Rock Valley Credit Union further the transition of their members to digital channels.”

RVCU initially leveraged Digital Academy from LemonadeLXP’s free three-month offering made available during the initial onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and has since signed a longer engagement.

About LemonadeLXP

LemonadeLXP is an award-winning learning experience platform that transforms corporate training into addictive game-based microlearning. Unlike gamification platforms that slap game tactics onto existing training content, LemonadeLXP morphs the entire learning experience into games, so employees learn through play. Using a unique combination of serious games, product simulations, role-play scenarios, and powerful analytics, LemonadeLXP offers a refreshing approach to corporate training that delivers better, measurable training in less time. For more information, contact hello@lemonadelxp.com.

About Rock Valley Credit Union

Rock Valley Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution owned and operated by its members since 1968. Its 18,000 members are in Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, DeKalb, Lee and Stephenson Counties, IL, and Green, Rock and Walworth Counties, WI. RVCU prides itself in customized services for each of its members and is dedicated to supporting more than 20 community events and organizations each year. RVCU is headquartered in Loves Park, IL, with additional locations in Rochelle and Machesney Park. For more information, visit rockvalleycreditunion.org.