Supplyframe VP Wins Supply & Demand Chain Executive Women in Supply Chain Award

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supplyframe today announced that its own Sarah Rich, vice president of operations and customer success, has received The Women in Supply Chain award, which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. The award was presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, which launched this award program to celebrate the magazine’s 20-year anniversary.

This is just the latest first for Rich, who joined Supplyframe in 2003 as its first employee and has been at the forefront of digital transformation in the electronics value chain for decades through her work in customer advocacy and change management. Supplyframe brought on Rich to launch the company and enable the initial go-to-market strategy through work on customer engagement, sales training and solution demonstrations.

As Supplyframe expanded globally, Rich developed teams to support customer adoption of Supplyframe software-as-a-service solutions addressing procurement, strategic sourcing and supply management. She was also instrumental in building teams for Supplyframe media solutions, which enable electronics distributors and component suppliers to understand and influence engineering design cycles and purchasing decisions for new product design cycles.

“Businesses today source parts and manage supplier risk across a volatile global electronics value chain – and recent events around the pandemic have only complicated this situation,” said Rich. “Companies today need to view their supply chain solutions as not just specialized teams with distinct platforms and tools, but as expert networks both inside and outside their organizations. This shift in thinking will allow high-potential leaders and creative problem-solvers to challenge the assumptions of current processes and departmental key performance indicators and review new opportunities more holistically across the supply chain.”

Rich was selected for The Women in Supply Chain award from a field of more than 200 professionals in the industry. The winners will appear in September issue of SDCE. Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics, said: “According to Gartner’s 2020 Women in Supply Chain Survey, 17% of chief supply chain officers are now women – a 6% increase compared to 2019. This award resembles females supporting other female leaders; men supporting their female counterparts. It resembles the future. It represents growth, evolution and community. And, that future shows that it’s a great time to be a part of the supply chain industry. So, congratulations to these top female leaders. I look forward to seeing what else you do to grow the supply chain industry.”

Supplyframe Chief Marketing Officer Richard Barnett added: “We are excited that Sarah has been recognized for her meaningful contributions to the electronics supply chain industry. Sarah continues her work to make the supply chain process more connected, intelligent and dynamic. She is always inspiring customers to embrace the challenger philosophy, which presents them with the greatest growth and opportunity. She helps customers turn strategic visions into reality by encouraging them to adopt best practices and impactful new solutions to improve decision-making and drive near- and long-term product and business success."

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

About Supplyframe

Supplyframe aligns electronics demand with supply and brings new levels of resiliency to the global electronics value chain, with transformative, intelligence-based solutions to deliver insights at key decision points throughout the entire design-to-source product lifecycle. Leveraging billions of continuous signals of design intent, demand, supply, and risk factors, Supplyframe’s Design-to-Source Intelligence (DSI) Platform is the world’s richest intelligence resource for the electronics industry. Over 10 million engineering and supply chain professionals worldwide engage with our SaaS solutions, search engines and media properties to power rapid innovation and optimize in excess of $120 billion in annual direct materials spend. Supplyframe is headquartered in Pasadena, Calif., with offices in Austin, Belgrade, Grenoble, Oxford, San Francisco, Shanghai and Shenzhen. To join the Supplyframe community, visit supplyframe.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.