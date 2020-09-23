Tavant KK Joins the MuleSoft Partner Program to Enhance Integration Connectivity for Digital Transformation in Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, a leading digital products and solutions company, today announced its partnership with MuleSoft Japan to provide consulting services for MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™, provider of the world’s #1 integration and API platform. Anypoint Platform unlocks the power of API-led connectivity, enabling organizations to connect data from any system – no matter where it resides – to deliver truly connected customer experiences.

Tavant’s in-depth implementation expertise and industry knowledge, coupled with MuleSoft’s technology, gives clients the support and tools they need to unlock and unify data from the rapidly growing number of apps and systems. With Anypoint Platform, organizations can realize the speed, agility, and innovation at scale. “The average enterprise has data in nearly 900 applications, and only one-third are integrated, leading to disconnected customer experiences across channels. Through its partnership with MuleSoft, Tavant KK is allowing its customers to unlock business capabilities and build application networks that accelerate the speed of IT delivery, increase organizational agility and enable innovation at scale,” said Brent Hayward, senior vice president of global channels and alliances, MuleSoft. “We’re pleased to welcome Tavant KK into MuleSoft’s partner ecosystem and look forward to working together to help our mutual customers deliver connected customer experiences.”

As a MuleSoft Partner, Tavant KK helps clients address on-premises, cloud and hybrid integration use cases with scale and ease of use.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the best user experience. MuleSoft’s API-led connectivity approach will help us increase efficiency and reduce complexity to integrate our solutions into customers’ application networks and will result in significant cost savings, greater organizational agility, and faster time-to-market. This partnership will add new value to our customers, making it much easier to access, transform, and reuse data from SaaS and legacy applications through well-governed APIs,” said Samya Ghosh, Vice President, Digital Practice, Tavant.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs more than 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™ is the world’s #1 integration and API platform. It uniquely allows organizations to use API-led connectivity to unlock their data, empower their business with productized APIs, and create connected experiences, faster. Anypoint Platform is the only solution that offers a single, unified platform for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management, both on-premises and in the cloud.

