Kronos and Konica Minolta Announce Strategic Alliance to Support Safer Workplaces During COVID-19 Pandemic

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As employees increasingly set high expectations for workplace safety, Kronos Incorporated and Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. today announced a strategic alliance to support safer return to work initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations that jointly deploy Konica Minolta intelligent security solutions and Workforce Dimensions from Kronos will benefit from streamlined and automated reporting and record keeping associated with COVID-19 access control and contact tracing protocols.

Kronos and Konica Minolta are supporting mutual customers with essential operations that must remain open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as well as those with essential employees who must be present at a physical workplace to perform their duties and responsibilities.

As more U.S. states and Canadian provinces execute reopening strategies, this technology collaboration – available initially in those two countries – will aid organizations with return to work procedures that align with recommended health guidelines to mitigate exposure risks. This includes routine wellness questionnaires for all employees and visitors and daily temperature checks, which can be completed with Konica Minolta thermal imaging solutions.

Workforce Dimensions will then automate employee case files and record keeping, reducing the administrative burden associated with these important yet repetitive, manual wellness checks.

By ensuring accurate documentation to support physical access control, contact tracing, or leave management protocols, human resources leaders and people managers can enhance workplace safety while still focusing on employee engagement and productivity.

With a shared focus on the future workplace, Kronos and Konica Minolta will collaborate on additional opportunities to enhance the employee experience, beginning with the extension of this integration to Kronos Workforce Ready and Kronos Workforce Central later in 2020.

The Kronos Marketplace provides a broad range of solution extensions and product integrations that support organizations during COVID-19, including contactless workplace solutions, financial wellness applications, collaboration and shift-fill tools, and learning and leave management.

Kronos, which will become UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) on Oct. 1, merged with Ultimate Software on April 1, 2020, to become one of the largest cloud companies in the world focused on human capital management and workforce management.

Mike May, senior director, Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, Kronos

“COVID-19 is challenging organizational resilience in new and untested ways. The extensibility of Workforce Dimensions allows Kronos and our technology partners to focus on the rapid development of innovative solution extensions and business-critical integrations in direct response to changing workplace needs.”

“It’s easy for organizations to say that employee safety and wellbeing is a top priority, but it’s much harder to live up to that promise on an everyday basis without advanced technology and integrated workstreams. By leveraging intelligent solutions to observe and automate these vital processes, employees can have a higher degree of confidence every day they’re in the workplace.”

