Nomura and SRI International Create Silicon Valley-based Innovation Center to Exclusively Service Corporate Japan

NSIC is designed to help Japanese companies stay abreast of the latest technology breakthroughs that could disrupt the global corporate landscape by connecting member corporations with R&D labs, university research, incubators and startups in the U.S. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SRI International has collaborated with Nomura to create the Nomura-SRI Innovation Center (NSIC) – solely dedicated to accelerating the adoption of Silicon Valley’s disruptive technology innovation processes into corporate Japan.

NSIC is designed to help Japanese companies stay abreast of the latest technology breakthroughs that could disrupt the global corporate landscape. Examples include a range of deep technology such as quantum sensing and computing, next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), advanced robotics and analytics. Other relevant applications include low earth orbit sensing and imaging as well as computational life sciences.

By connecting member corporations with R&D labs, university research, incubators and startups in the U.S., NSIC will encourage innovation via a range of business practices that it will then synthesize and deliver through workshops, guest lectures and bespoke content. Areas of collaboration include deep technology transfer frameworks, evolving business models and best practices, go-to-market strategies and focused interactive experiences – all tailored to Japanese corporations.

It will also include interaction with venture capital investors and access to SRI’s relationships in Silicon Valley’s ecosystem for open innovation.

“SRI has been at the forefront of use-inspired research for nearly 75 years – creating breakthrough technologies ranging from the computer mouse to robotic surgery to Siri,” said Manish Kothari, president of SRI International. “The opportunity to work with Nomura will allow us to foster closer corporate partnerships and help accelerate tech adoption in Japan, where we’ve been supporting innovation for more than 50 years. Corporations today need to understand both the short-term as well as the mid- to long-term technology disruptions as they decide how to invest and innovate; insight few other organizations can offer outside of SRI.”

“At Nomura, we are dedicated to facilitating the corporate innovation and growth of our clients in Japan and across the globe. We want to help these companies grow their engagement with Silicon Valley, and SRI has the technological expertise, brand and experience – in both geographies – to make that a reality,” commented Masahiro Goto, Head of Global Investment Banking, Nomura Holdings, Japan.

Neeraj Hora, Head of Innovation and Investment at Nomura Holding America Inc., added “NSIC reinforces our commitment to innovation. Along with our venture debt fund, Nomura Strategic Ventures, this important initiative will allow us to better respond to diverse needs from U.S. and Japanese start-ups as well as large Japanese companies.”

Located on SRI’s main campus in Menlo Park, Calif., NSIC will begin operations in early 2021.

The center will operate on a membership basis, exclusively for Japanese corporations and startups based in the U.S. and Japan. Corporate member benefits include:

Silicon Valley Immersion – designed to help members maximize the ecosystem’s value.

Tech Trend Deep Dives and Startup Roundtables – outlining the underlying influences behind new trends and what is enabling them.

Annual Executive Summit – engaging C-suite executives on the latest commercialization strategies and global market opportunities.

Tech Evaluations and Workshops – understanding members’ tech and business pain points plus implementing a tailored framework to launch new products and startups.

Access to NSIC’s Innovation Center – exclusive co-working space, hosted speaker events and conferences, experiential workshops.

Members can nominate startups for the NSIC Startup Bootcamp.

For more information, visit www.sri.com/nsic.

About SRI International:

SRI International, a non-profit research institute founded in 1946 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, creates world-changing solutions to make people safer, healthier, and more productive.

SRI International has a successful track record of commercializing deep technologies working with Global2000 corporation and launching over 50 ventures with a combined market cap of over $50B. In addition, SRI has built a core team specifically focused on strategic partnerships with Japanese corporate customers. More information is available at www.sri.com.

About Nomura:

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.