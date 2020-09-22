 Santos Chooses P2 Energy Solutions As Single Operations Platform For Its Production Needs

PERTH, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Santos Ltd., an Australian energy pioneer and one of the leading independent oil and gas producers in Asia-Pacific, has selected P2 Energy Solutions to provide a single, comprehensive platform for its production needs in the region.

Under a new partnership, P2 will deliver an integrated production data analysis system supporting Santos to supply the energy needs of homes, businesses and major industries across Australia and Asia. The new system, powered by P2’s industry-leading software, will include manual and automated data capture, trending, analytics, diagnostics and surveillance of key assets and infrastructure, with sophisticated reporting and dashboarding – all in one production platform environment.

“Choosing a production software platform is a major decision that will impact a company’s operations for many years to come,” said Ben Farquharson, Senior Vice President for P2 Energy Solutions. “We’re delighted that, after thoughtful review, Santos selected P2 and our best-in-class software as an end-to-end, production platform that will help them achieve even greater success in production operations in Australia and potentially globally across all their assets.”

About P2 Energy Solutions

P2 Energy Solutions (P2) is the world’s largest independent provider of software and data solutions exclusively serving the upstream oil and gas, mining, and resource industries. Professionals from more than 1,700 companies around the world rely on P2’s integrated oil and gas data, land, accounting, and production solutions to optimize their business processes and performance. To learn more, please visit us at www.p2energysolutions.com.

About Santos

Santos, an Australian energy pioneer since 1954, is one of the leading independent oil and gas productions in the Asia-Pacific region. Underpinned by a portfolio of high-quality liquefied natural gas (LNG), pipeline gas and oil assets, Santos seeks to deliver long-term value to its shareholders. Santos’ foundations are based on safe, sustainable operations and working together with its shareholders, host communities, governments and business partners. For more information, go to www.santos.com.