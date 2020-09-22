Sapoznik Insurance Joins Forces with World Insurance Associates

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sapoznik Insurance, South Florida's largest employee benefits agency, joins forces with World Insurance Associates LLC (WIA), a Top 100 Insurance Agency as a strategic partner to expand WIA's employee benefits offerings and develop Sapoznik's product offerings across the nation.

Headquartered in North Miami Beach and celebrating over 30 years in the industry, Sapoznik Insurance focuses on health and wellness education while transforming its wellness expertise into a healthier bottom line for its clients. Additionally, Sapoznik partners with businesses that want to provide the extra level of care their employees deserve through robust products and unprecedented customer service. Sapoznik will now be able to offer a variety of solutions for businesses and individuals, including property and casualty insurance, surety and bonding, business interruption coverage, commercial auto, and more.

"Partnering with WIA is full of new opportunities," said Rachel Sapoznik, CEO and President of Sapoznik Insurance. “I am beyond excited to be providing a new breath of services that will centralize all of our client's insurance needs with the resources of a nationally ranked organization– and offer the same level of quality of service they have grown accustomed to.”

“We are excited to welcome Sapoznik Insurance to the WIA team,” states Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Sapoznik Insurance’s decades-long experience in employee benefits and life & health will expand WIA’s product offerings, allowing us to provide a full suite of insurance products and services to our clients. We are excited to work alongside them to build this platform within WIA.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA and Sica Fletcher advised WIA on the transaction. Schwell Wimpfheimer & Associates provided legal counsel to Sapoznik Insurance and Helfer & Associates advised Sapoznik Insurance on the transaction.

About World Insurance Associates:

WIA is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ, and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance brokerage providing world-class asset and lifestyle protection with risk management, insurance, and benefit consulting services for individuals and businesses. Since its founding in 2012, WIA has completed over 70 acquisitions and serves its customers from 55 offices in 13 states and Washington, DC. WIA has been named one of The Most Successful Companies in America by Inc. 5000, is a Top 100 P/C Agency by Insurance Journal and Business Insurance, a four-time honoree by NJBIZ Fast 50, and a Business Insurance Best Place to Work. For more information, please visit www.worldins.net.