Mandiant Introduces New Cybersecurity Services for Microsoft Customers

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Mandiant® announced new cybersecurity services to support Microsoft technologies. The new services bring together Mandiant expertise and intelligence with Microsoft security products to provide an unprecedented level of security capabilities for customers.

“Every day on the front lines, we see our adversaries growing more advanced and accelerating the pace of attacks,” said Kevin Mandia, Chief Executive Officer at FireEye. “By coming together with Microsoft, we will help customers fundamentally improve their security programs with insights from Mandiant experts who are experienced in defending against the most sophisticated adversaries in the world.”

Mandiant will initially focus on delivering joint incident response engagements that span across Microsoft and third party technology. Later in the year, Mandiant Managed Defense will introduce support for Microsoft 365 Defender, providing managed detection and response services to its customers.

“Combining Microsoft security technology with Mandiant intelligence and expertise helps give our customers an increased ability to prevent, detect and respond to the ever-evolving and complex threat landscape,” said Ann Johnson, CVP Security, Compliance, and Identity Business Development, Microsoft.

In the coming quarters, Mandiant Managed Defense will include support for additional Microsoft Security solutions to ensure holistic protection for customers.

“As a longtime CISO and customer of both Microsoft and Mandiant, I am deeply familiar with both companies and their individual capabilities,” said Brad Maiorino, FireEye Chief Strategy Officer. “For customers, this brings together the best people and technology to advance their security programs.”

For more information about Mandiant and Microsoft please visit: https://www.fireeye.com/blog/products-and-services/2020/09/mandiant-solutions-microsoft-working-together-for-better-security-outcomes.html

About Mandiant

Mandiant Solutions, a part of FireEye, brings together the world’s leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expectations, beliefs, features, capabilities, benefits and availability of new Mandiant services. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause FireEye's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause FireEye's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include customer demand and adoption of FireEye or Mandiant offerings; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in FireEye or Mandiant offerings; the ability of FireEye to retain and recruit highly experienced and qualified personnel; FireEye's ability to react to trends and challenges in its business and the markets in which it operates; FireEye's ability to anticipate market needs or develop and deliver new or enhanced products and services to meet those needs; the ability of FireEye and its partners to execute their strategies, plans, objectives and expected investments with respect to FireEye's partnerships; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions; as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in FireEye's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, 2020, which is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.FireEye.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof, and FireEye does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any future product, service, feature, benefit or related specification that may be referenced in this release is for information purposes only and is not a commitment to deliver any technology or enhancement. FireEye reserves the right to modify future product and services plans at any time.

