As Pandemic Continues to Spread, ARCpoint Labs of North San Diego Offers the Most Comprehensive Test Menu Available for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As businesses start to bring people back to offices, and schools welcome children back to classrooms, ARCpoint Labs North San Diego offers businesses and individuals a comprehensive menu of COVID-19 tests. Both viral testing and antibody testing are offered, following all recommendations and safety protocols from health officials to facilitate safe delivery of service. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, ARCpoint Labs will host a free webinar at 9 a.m. PDT to help people understand which test is right for them and how to return to work or school responsibly.

According to County Public Health, San Diego has investigated 17 community-setting outbreaks in the last week, above the trigger of seven in a week; 37 of 264 cases announced Sept. 16th represent SDSU students. This adds to the 43,445 confirmed cases in San Diego County and 748 reported deaths. Testing is critical to assess and track spread of the disease.

Jennifer Sandberg, MSN, owner of ARCpoint Labs North San Diego, says, “Businesses, in particular, really need to choose an experienced testing facility with reliable tests. At ARCpoint, we’re following all recommendations and safety protocols to ensure our customers receive safe service. We can help clients decide what COVID-19 test is best for them and help employers make informed decisions regarding testing and slowing the spread of the virus for return to work plans. We welcome questions and concerns and are ready to help.”

COVID-19 viral testing is appropriate for those who may have been exposed or might currently have COVID-19; it identifies the current SARS-CoV-2 infection. Viral testing is conducted using nasal swab.

PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test: This molecular diagnostic test is the gold standard of viral testing. It may be required prior to receiving certain medical procedures or traveling. Results are available in 2-3 business days or an expedited option of turnaround within 24 hours.

Rapid viral (antigen) test: A diagnostic test designed for rapid detection of coronavirus. Results are available within 20 minutes.

Antibody testing is conducted as blood tests to identify a previous infection of COVID-19. These should be conducted 14 days after exposure or 7 days after symptoms subside. There are two types:

Combined IgG/IgM/IgA antibody test: this test is designed to detect the presence or absence of 3 antibodies: IgG, IgM and IgA. Results are available in 2-3 business days.

Tru-Immune™ testing: Unlike other tests currently on the market, Tru-Immune detects the presence and magnitude of neutralizing antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that could prevent future infection. It shows an individual’s level of protection on a scale of 1 to 100. Results are usually available within 3-4 business days.

About ARCpoint Labs North San Diego

ARCpoint Labs North San Diego is a full-service franchise of the national provider of accurate, reliable, and confidential diagnostic testing for individuals, companies, legal and healthcare professionals. The local company has been in the drug and alcohol testing business for over 5 years and has offered COVID-19 testing since April 2020. It offers mobile testing services and collaborates with others in its network to provide nearly 100 locations across the country for businesses.