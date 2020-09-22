Nutrition for Longevity Launches Ready Made Meals for Home Delivery

RANDOLPH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutrition for Longevity (N4L), a first-of-its-kind tailored nutrition company focused on creating delicious, farm-fresh meal kits, has announced the national launch of its new Ready Made meal plans, available in gluten-free vegan or pescatarian options.

The new super-fast, heat-and-serve Ready Made meals are harvested from regenerative farms, prepared by chefs and registered dietitians and delivered to customers’ doors within 48 hours. As with all of Nutrition for Longevity’s meal kits, the Ready Made meals are plant-forward options that are gluten free, and made with no synthetic chemicals, additives, preservatives, or fillers – just the good stuff and nothing else!

The Ready Made program provides a tailored approach to fit lifestyle needs of each customer, allowing them to pick between 3-day- or 5-day-per-week options; the number of meals per day, and specific daily calorie count goals. Customers can also book a free consultation with one of N4L’s registered dietitians as part of the service to get more guidance on the best fit. Meal plans can be arranged via nutritionforlongevity.com and are shipped directly to homes across the continental United States.

The Ready Made meal program offers three full or partial days of at least 10 servings of fruits and vegetables, 25 grams of fiber, and less than 30% of calories from fat daily. This is important because only one in ten Americans eats the recommended serving of fruits and vegetables per day, despite thousands of research papers showing that diets high in fruits, vegetables and fiber can reduce the risk of heart disease, some cancers, and type 2 diabetes.

Daily features of the Ready Made program include breakfasts, lunches, snacks and dinners in a variety of nutrient-rich, flavorful options that can be prepared almost instantly.

“We’re excited to be offering an ultra-convenient option for people with busy lifestyles who still want healthy, farm-fresh meals curated by expert chefs and dietitians,” said Jennifer Maynard, Nutrition for Longevity’s CEO and Co-Founder. “With our new Ready Made concept, the goal is to make life a little easier for busy people of all different lifestyles so they can eat better with food that tastes good – whether they are new moms, vegans looking for balanced solutions, executives, millennials, or people seeking a healthier lifestyle. It’s like having a backyard farm, a private chef and a dietitian preparing your meals each day, but at a fraction of the cost.”

Nutrition for Longevity owns and manages the farms where the majority of its produce is grown, so customers know their food is free of synthetic chemicals, preservatives, additives, and is grown in a way that is restoring balance to our planet.

“We believe that food is medicine,” added Maynard. “That’s why our meals are packed with the fiber, fruits and vegetables people need to support a healthy lifestyle. We focus on quality, nutrient-dense food that’s non-GMO, and uses the highest-quality seeds that can be traced all the way back to their source.”

Inspired by the science and principles behind The Longevity Diet, Nutrition for Longevity’s meals draw upon lessons learned from geographical hotspots known for inhabitants that live the longest and healthiest lives on record.

Nutrition for Longevity™ was founded on the passionate belief that a long, healthy life begins with what’s on your plate. To address the nutritional deficiencies in today’s commercially-grown produce, Co-Founder and CEO Jennifer Maynard partnered with L-Nutra and set out to create a farm-to-table meal delivery service that goes beyond organic, restoring food to its natural state so you can support your health according to principals outlined in The Longevity Diet. Learn more at www.nutritionforlongevity.com

