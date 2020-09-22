Morrison Announces Contract Award for Total Field Decommissioning of Six Structures

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morrison, a leading energy service company for the oil, gas and renewables industries, announces the contract award by Hoactzin Partners, L.P. (Hoactzin) for a turnkey decommissioning project located within the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Morrison will be responsible for the total field decommissioning for the six structures within the Hoactzin facility providing fully managed end-to-end decommissioning services.

“What we can provide is extremely unique in that we are one of very few U.S. contractors in the region with the portfolio of experience to provide full decommissioning management packages,” stated Morrison CEO Chet Morrison. “We continue to establish trust and confidence with all parties, including regulators, demonstrating to the decommissioning industry our position as an industry leader.”

To further Morrison’s commitment to the decommissioning market, and supplement the existing in-house expertise, the company made a strategic move earlier this year by hiring industry expert Jon Minshall. With over 30 years of industry experience, including decommissioning projects in North America and Europe, Minshall brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Morrison. His extensive background also includes management of projects and business units in the oil and gas, civil engineering and marine salvage industries in over 30 countries worldwide.

“Decommissioning obligations can put a strain on some operators’ liquidity, may become human resource challenging, and often requires a significant corporate focus,” commented Minshall, business strategies and global operations. “By providing services for all phases of total field decommissioning, we can relieve operators of the inevitable, sizeable workload and financial burden of these facilities.”

Through its strategic efforts to help organizations reduce their decommissioning liabilities and protect the reputations of all parties, Morrison has become an effective partner for single-source contracting that can deliver a solutions-driven approach to operators within the Gulf of Mexico and beyond.

ABOUT MORRISON

Chet Morrison Contractors, LLC (Morrison) is an energy service company that delivers integrated infrastructure solutions to clients in the oil and gas and renewables industries. With more than 38 years of experience, worldwide facilities and a wide range of specialized resources, the company prides itself on providing creative alternatives and value-added solutions to every project, both onshore and offshore. The company adheres to the highest standards of quality and safety with uncompromising regard for the environment. For more information, visit: www.morrisonenergy.com.