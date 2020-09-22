WGU Labs Partners with eLumin to Advance Basic Student Learning Accessibility

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WGU Labs, Inc., an affiliate of online nonprofit Western Governors University (WGU), today announced a partnership with eLumin. The eLumin solution improves student access to vital, course-required applications and data through its cloud-based virtual learning environment. eLumin is founded on the belief that technology should never get in the way of life, learning, or accomplishment, and that a student’s ability to work, learn, and interact should extend beyond the bounds of a traditional campus.

Under the partnership, WGU Labs will research how the eLumin solution positively impacts student access to learning. The research will include analyzing in what ways access to the platform impacts the learning process, learning outcomes, and student retention. In addition to rigorous research, WGU Labs will also support eLumin’s market outreach.

“We had been looking into ways to grow our business and had spoken to several business accelerators. It was important to us that we found the right partner that put the student at the center of what they value. Improving student access to their institution’s learning environment, regardless of the cost of their device, is core to what we value. WGU Labs has a passion for the student and we share a similar vision, so it was clear they were the right partner to help grow eLumin impact,” said eLumin founder Greg M. Smith.

A recent study by Indiana University found that 20% of students had problems maintaining access to effective technology. And the difficulties are more common for students from low-income families.

“Greg and his team are addressing the income-based digital divide amongst postsecondary students. Educational success should not be based on the cost of your device. It’s Maslowian—all students must have access to the internet and course-required applications and data they need in order to achieve learning objectives,” said Todd Bloom, Managing Director of the Accelerator at WGU Labs.

eLumin marks the sixth partnership for the Accelerator at WGU Labs since its establishment. Crowell Moring, a Washington D.C.-based law firm, advised on the execution of the eLumin and WGU Labs partnership.

About WGU Labs

WGU Labs is a nonprofit that is an affiliate of WGU. WGU Labs primarily provides research, services, inventions, and builds, and secondarily provides investments in strategically aligned innovative learning solutions that improve quality and advance educational outcomes for learners everywhere. Building on social psychology, learning science, and industry trends, WGU Labs accelerates education startups and develops its own research-supported, scalable products. Learn more about WGU Labs at https://wgulabs.org/.

About eLumin

eLumin is founded on the belief that technology should never get in the way of life, learning, or accomplishment, and a student’s ability to work, learn, and interact should extend beyond the bounds of a traditional campus. The advent of cloud computing has provided an unprecedented opportunity to realize our vision to make learning possible for all students. eLumin was recently honored by the Amazon Web Services Partner Network as the Best Remote Learning Solution for 2020. For more information, visit https://elumin.co/.