TrapX Named 2021 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrapX Security, the global leader in Deception-based cyber defense solutions, has been selected by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor in the 2021 Security Annual report. TrapX is one of 59 companies recognized by TAG Cyber after a rigorous selection process that vetted candidates based on 54 security controls CISOs must consider in their enterprise security program.

In the report, TrapX is recognized as part of an industry collective supporting democratization of cybersecurity research and advisory materials. Each distinguished vendor was selected by the TAG Cyber Analyst team, led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber.

“We’re excited to be part of the work TAG Cyber is doing, and support their goal of widening the availability of security research to help companies protect themselves from pervasive threats,” said Ori Bach, CEO of TrapX. “We’re grateful that TAG Cyber has chosen to showcase TrapX’s unique approach to Deception technology.”

TrapX’s DeceptionGrid platform offers all the benefits of broad, large-scale Deception, combined with ease, agility, and cost-effectiveness to allow companies to respond with the speed necessary to defend against today’s evolving attack surface. Leveraging TrapX’s patented, emulation-based approach to Deception, companies across all industries can realize new levels of visibility into lateral movement, and immediately detect and defeat advanced cyberthreats — without draining internal SOC resources.

“Deception is an area that our TAG Cyber team has long considered to be critical to the reduction of risk in the enterprise,” said Amoroso. “We’re thankful for TrapX’s support and eager to get to work with them as a part of our collective!”

The 2021 Security Annual is part of an annual series from TAG Cyber, published each September since 2016. The report offers expert guidance, analysis, and education across the entire cybersecurity ecosystem. The TAG Cyber Security Annual report for 2021 is available for free download here. To learn more about TrapX’s industry-leading Deception technology, visit trapx.com.

About TrapX Security

TrapX has created a new generation of Deception technology that provides real-time breach detection and prevention. Our proven solution immerses real IT assets in a virtual minefield of traps that misinform and misdirect would-be attackers, alerting you to any malicious activity with actionable intelligence immediately. Our solutions enable our customers to rapidly isolate, fingerprint and disable new zero day attacks and APTs in real-time. TrapX Security has thousands of government and Global 2000 users around the world, servicing customers in defense, healthcare, finance, energy, consumer products and other key industries.

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a research and advisory firm focused on democratizing world-class support for everyone. Based in New York City and led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, the firm is proud to support enterprise and government customers around the world.