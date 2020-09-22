Paperless Parts Announces Partnership With Precision Machined Products Association (PMPA)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paperless Parts, the leading secure, cloud-based sales and quoting platform for job shop manufacturers, today announced that it will be partnering with the Precision Machined Products Association (PMPA), the premiere national trade association in the US and Canada for the turned products industry. This partnership will provide key digital quoting capabilities and educational tools to PMPA members, who will receive a 25% discount on Paperless Parts’ onboarding fee when their organizations invest in the Paperless Quoting platform.

As the manufacturing industry becomes increasingly digital and customer expectations continue to evolve and become more difficult to meet, access to digital solutions and Industry 4.0 expertise like Paperless Parts’ will be critical to manufacturers’ continued success. By partnering with PMPA, Paperless Parts will play a critical role in helping the organization achieve its mission of providing North America’s precision manufacturers with the industry’s newest technology and software solutions to make their businesses more efficient, more versatile and more profitable.

“We are always looking for companies that can help our members adapt and thrive,” said Cate Smith, PMPA’s Executive Director. “To that end, I am confident that our new partnership with Paperless Parts can bring real-time education and technology solutions to our members.”

“As a PMPA member and Paperless Parts customer, I am in a unique position to see the benefit that a partnership between the two entities can provide,” said Steven Tamasi, owner and CEO of Boston Centerless, a leading Boston-based supplier of precision metals and grinding services. “The Paperless Parts solution is designed to make manufacturers more efficient and more responsive to their end customers’ needs, much like PMPA. The Paperless Parts team has been great to work with. They take a collaborative approach to systematizing the estimating process, always maintaining focus on improving performance and establishing a platform for profitable growth.”

“With its commitment to providing manufacturers with educational tools and technology platforms that can help them be more successful in a rapidly-changing industry, we felt that PMPA’s mission was closely aligned with Paperless Parts’,” said Jason Ray, co-founder and CEO of Paperless Parts. “We are thrilled to be partnering with such an important organization to offer our solutions and quoting expertise to its members.”

Andy Reinwald, President

Ripley Machine & Tool Company, Inc.

“We have been using Paperless Parts for 6 months and couldn’t be happier. The software has sped up our quoting, streamlined our collaboration and impressed our customers with the quote presentation.”

Bill Berrien, CEO

Pindel Global Precision

Additional Quotes

“As we all attempt to navigate through these trying times, there has never been a better time to utilize Paperless Parts. Their quoting software helps to simplify and eliminate waste in the quoting process while also offering the tools necessary to quote and communicate remotely. Coupling the Paperless Quoting software with their various marketing services has been a key part of our success. Their team is comprised of individuals who are excited about the future of manufacturing and the impact they’re making on it.”

