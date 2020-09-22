Everbridge Critical Event Management Platform Rolled Out in First-of-its-Kind Deployment Among Indigenous Peoples of Canada

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced its growing momentum in Canada, where the Union of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq (UNSM) recently rolled out the company’s Mass Notification solution to deliver local emergency alerts to its five First Nations communities. Community leaders will be able to send text, phone, and email alerts in both Mi'kmaq and English to their population of residents in Eskasoni, Membertou, Potlotek, Wagmatcook and We’koqma’q. The system represents the first of its kind among Indigenous peoples in Canada and marks Everbridge’s continued growth in the country, where more than 200 organizations utilize the Everbridge platform across every province.

“The timing of our deployment of Everbridge is paramount,” said Jennifer Jesty, emergency management coordinator with the Union of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq. “With the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19, our communities may once again have to go into complete lockdown. If that happens, updates can be communicated rapidly which will be critical during a very fluid and ever-changing situation.”

The system went live on September 1st and within days helped to reunite a missing teenager with her family. The Union of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq sent out their own alert using the new Everbridge platform, and within one hour the teen was back home with her mother.

“A Staff Sergeant with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police called to congratulate us for bringing this case to a quick and happy conclusion, and I was recently invited by Indigenous Service Canada to present our work to other departments across the country,” continued Jesty. “Giving Chiefs decision-making power about alerts will save time and potentially save lives during critical situations such as missing persons, severe weather, wildfires and the coronavirus pandemic.”

There is growing interest in the project as other First Nations communities see the value in a locally-operated notification platform which allows Chiefs to dictate their messages in native languages and send them from a phone or computer.

“With COVID-19 still looming and hurricane season on our doorstep, this system will be vital in communicating critical information and updates. Before the deployment of Everbridge, we were only able to send out mass communication via social media which meant a lot of the Elders and those without access to social media were left out. But with Everbridge, we will be able to communicate on a moment’s notice, not having to rely on outside agencies and can reach significantly more people during a most critical time,” said Jesty.

Among many hospitals, schools, public transportation, and private enterprise customers, Everbridge’s government clients in Canada include the cities of Vancouver, Halifax, London, Saskatoon, and Regina, and the provinces of Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan.

Everbridge supports population-wide alerting in 11 countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania, The Middle East, Africa, and South America including Australia, Greece, Iceland, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore, and Sweden. Everbridge’s population alerting also powers the entire states of California, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, Connecticut, and Florida, as well as cities and counties within 49 of the 50 United States.

