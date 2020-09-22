Veeva Commercial Cloud Selected by Idorsia to Accelerate Digital Engagement Globally

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SIX: IDIA) has selected Veeva Commercial Cloud to enable its digital field force in the U.S., Japan, and countries across Europe. Idorsia is at the forefront of innovative therapies and needed best-in-class cloud technology to drive its global commercial strategy. Veeva Commercial Cloud brings together multichannel engagement, data, content, and analytics to give Idorsia the foundation for digital excellence.

“Veeva is an important partner that has helped us to rapidly scale-up, supporting our growth plans,” said Joseph Bejjani, CIO at Idorsia. “Veeva Commercial Cloud streamlines commercial processes from pre-launch planning to execution and digitally enables our field force to more effectively engage customers.”

Adoption of Veeva Commercial Cloud builds upon Idorsia’s success with Veeva Development Cloud in speeding end-to-end product development. Idorsia is a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company based in Switzerland with a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in its pipeline.

“Idorsia is a visionary company leading the way on digital transformation,” said Peter Gassner, founder and CEO of Veeva. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Idorsia and support their digital strategy as they prepare to bring new medicines to market and help more patients.”

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into one of Europe’s leading biopharmaceutical companies, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong balance sheet – the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 800 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud solutions—including data, software, and services—for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

