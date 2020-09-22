Anaplan to Support Shell with Digital Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of a cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, today announced a multi-year deal with Shell Information Technology International BV that will help Shell to accelerate its digital transformation of business and finance processes across their enterprise.

Shell is leveraging the Anaplan platform to improve agility and further simplify and standardize processes to drive better business outcomes.

As part of the multi-year deal, Shell is expanding use of the Anaplan platform to deepen integration across finance and operational planning and forecasting processes, resulting in shorter cycle times and improved data transparency. Shell successfully implemented Anaplan in a few processes to support automation by removing manual spreadsheets.

“This is such a great example of one of the most prominent global energy companies leveraging the power of Anaplan to drive business agility and process transformation,” said Frank Calderoni, Chairman and CEO at Anaplan. “We are thrilled to be part of Shell’s journey to deliver even more value, insights and efficiencies as we help them navigate complex market and industry change. We look forward to continuing to help Shell experience the major benefits of Connected Planning as they maintain their position as a leading energy company.”

“Anaplan demonstrated that it can deliver value at speed by enabling us to quickly deploy market-standard solutions that drive process excellence and quality decision support,” said Danny Meyer, Global Deepwater IT Manager at Shell. “Our expanded engagement with Anaplan underscores our commitment to leverage digital technologies to drive industry-wide innovation and strengthen our position as a leading energy company.”

Large global enterprises leverage Anaplan to orchestrate business performance by breaking down siloed decision making and connecting critical operational drivers with financial outcomes for improved agility and resilience. Anaplan’s platform enables CFOs and operating leaders to work from a single source of truth to deliver real-time insights, continuously model scenarios and adapt for winning outcomes amid complex change. To learn more, click here.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company helping global enterprises orchestrate business performance. Leaders across industries rely on our platform—powered by our proprietary Hyperblock® technology—to connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 20 offices globally, 175 partners and approximately 1,500 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.