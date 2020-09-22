Medis Selects Veeva CRM to Deliver Personalized Experiences to Healthcare Professionals

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Medis has switched to multichannel Veeva CRM in 15 countries across Central and Eastern Europe to advance its commercial strategy and drive more efficient and effective interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs).

“Veeva CRM gives our teams a flexible solution that adapts to the unique go to market strategies of every customer,” said Kristina Jerič, multichannel implementation lead at Medis. “Now, our field teams can get the customer insights they need to quickly drive targeted, relevant interactions with HCPs.”

Medis is a leading independent medical marketing company that specializes in the commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products. The company needed a CRM solution to effectively execute their customers’ commercial and medical strategies with speed and compliance. With Veeva CRM, Medis can now efficiently deliver compliant, tailored experiences to HCPs across all channels, including face-to-face, email, and web.

“Veeva CRM offers Medis’ field teams advanced mobility, multichannel capabilities, and real-time insights to drive engagement with the right customer in the right channel at the right time,” said David Logue, senior vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva. “Medis’ field teams can now drive more efficient and effective HCP engagement while maintaining compliance.”

As part of multichannel Veeva CRM, Medis is implementing Veeva CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Engage Meeting, and Veeva CRM Approved Email. Learn more about Veeva commercial solutions at Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Online, Europe, November 17-18. The event is only open to life sciences industry professionals. Register for the virtual event at veeva.com/Summit.

About Medis

Medis is a medical marketing company focused on commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products, with emphasis on specialty drugs, medical equipment and self-care brands. Medis aims at making the most advanced and effective medical treatments accessible to every patient in Central and Eastern Europe region, by leveraging its marketing know-how, scientific expertise and product knowledge. It is headquartered in the Ljubljana, Slovenia, founded in 1989, and employs more than 350. In 2019, the company achieved sales of €118 million. Learn more about Medis at www.medis.health/en/.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud solutions—including data, software, and services—for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2020. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.