Druva Delivers Industry’s First SaaS-Based Data Protection for Kubernetes

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Druva, Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced beta support for Kubernetes workloads which delivers complete application protection that is accessible by all teams, including the central IT team and DevOps. Offered through Druva Cloud Platform, users can quickly recover, migrate, or clone Kubernetes workloads, alongside existing data center, and cloud workloads from a unified interface. Combining the simplicity and savings of a cloud-native architecture, companies can now unify data protection for emerging applications, traditional workloads, and hybrid environments.

Kubernetes, the dominant container orchestrator with more than 89 percent market share according to a recent report from Sysdig, allows users to deploy, manage, and scale containerized applications with a highly modular open-source architecture. However, users still lack an easy-to-manage enterprise data protection solution to secure the entire application, including dependencies on external storage and databases. Teams also need to protect their Kubernetes workloads against threats including user error, site outages, and ransomware attacks. Now, instead of adopting yet another point backup tool specifically for Kubernetes, businesses can protect Kubernetes applications and their underlying infrastructure within Druva alongside their existing workloads.

As the industry’s first SaaS-based data protection for Kubernetes, users can expect features including:

Application consistent data protection

Comprehensive application protection, including resources inside and outside Kubernetes clusters

Secure SaaS management, with a platform built on AWS for global control

Centralized protection, management, and compliance with self-service recovery for DevOps and application owners

Unified protection for Kubernetes, data center, cloud and device workloads

"Businesses are expanding their use of containers and Kubernetes to stateful applications, but existing protection tools are siloed and do not meet enterprise protection requirements,” said Stephen Manley, Chief Technologist, Druva. “With Kubernetes usage on the rise, too many production workloads lack adequate data protection. Now, central teams can securely and seamlessly incorporate Kubernetes protection into their existing policies, while enabling application owners to recover, migrate, and clone applications when necessary.”

Druva’s application-centric solution identifies and protects critical resources both inside and outside Kubernetes deployments. As application owners build and update their environment, Druva automatically and securely stores snapshots of the entire environment, so applications or operations teams can quickly and easily recover their applications. Moreover, these snapshots can be restored to a new location for migration, cloning, or troubleshooting of production workloads. Finally, the central team can fulfill compliance requirements with retention of backups in offsite locations, all through Druva's intuitive user interface.

“Now that Kubernetes has become the major container orchestration framework, IT and application development teams are embracing enterprise container platforms to help build new apps and modernize existing apps on distributed Kubernetes clusters,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC. “In the race to adopt containers, unfortunately, protection often gets left behind. Druva aims to offer a singular solution that can fold Kubernetes protection to an existing data management system, offering a compelling option for businesses expanding their use of container workloads.”

Availability

Druva customers can protect production application deployments by choosing the “Kubernetes” option in CloudRanger. Early access will be available in Q4, with wider availability expected in the first half of 2021.

Druva at VMworld 2020

Watch our live session on Kubernetes with Stephen Manley on Wednesday, Sept. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 1, and learn more about Druva’s data protection capabilities for VMware here.

Additional Information

Read more about DevOps with Kubernetes in the cloud on the Druva blog

Listen to our latest podcast episode, where we dive into Kubernetes and data protection

Register for DxP: Cloud Data Protection Summit 2020, the industry’s first data protection summit taking place on November 17, and prepare your company for the cloud era

About Druva

Druva delivers Data Protection and Management for the cloud era. Druva Cloud Platform is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva is trusted worldwide by over 4,000 companies at the forefront of embracing the cloud. Druva is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital and Nexus Partners. Visit Druva and follow us @druvainc.