PreCheck Partners With KEO World to Provide Medical Equipment Financing for Its PC8B Medical Device for Sale in the United States

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KEO World, LLC, an innovative lending Fintech company, announces an exclusive financing agreement with PreCheck Health Services, Inc. (OTC PINK: HLTY) for the sales and leasing of its PC8B medical devices in the United States. PreCheck Health Services, Inc. is a distributor of medical screening devices for use by physicians in managing patients' health.

“ Our financing agreement with KEO World allows PreCheck Health Services to facilitate larger leasing programs with multiple clinics as well as the individual doctor’s ability to get approved," says Doug Samuelson, CEO of PreCheck Health Services, Inc. " Funding through KEO World will increase our sales by facilitating a need in this market segment that generally is quite difficult for the doctor or practice and most often is the reason the sale does not take place. We will be able to launch this co-branded offering in the fourth quarter.”

The PC8B is a powerful medical device that provides physicians with a comprehensive overview of a patient’s health at-a-glance. Scientifically validated and FDA cleared, these medical devices perform a range of tests that are covered and reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid as well as most insurance companies. The capabilities of the PC8B device gives physicians the opportunity for early diagnosis and the ability to prevent many chronic conditions and diseases. These systems are non-invasive and combined with a fast ABI (Ankle Brachial Index) test, takes less than eight minutes to complete an assessment.

With the launch of PreCheck Health Services new alternative financing program, physicians can now maximize their cash flow by financing the purchase or lease of the PC8B medical device.

KEO World’s fast credit approval, no credit check, no paperwork and all digital underwriting process, helps physicians with affordable financing.

“ We are very proud to add Precheck to the growing roster of businesses KEO World is currently assisting by financing,” says CEO of KEO World Paolo Fidanza. “ We look forward to the growing momentum in the medical device sector and KEO World continuing to fuel growth in the USA.”

To apply for PC8B medical device financing, visit www.keoinstantcash.com/precheck.

About KEO World

KEO World is an innovative lending Fintech with headquarter in Miami FL, and operations in USA, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Dominican Republic. KEO World focuses on promoting financial inclusion by giving its clients, both consumers and small businesses, the possibility to access credit on fair terms and with an all-digital process, independently from their credit history (or lack of). Within just two years since its inception, KEO has helped over 10,000 consumers and small businesses access credit and finance their working capital needs and development.

To learn more about KEO World, visit www.keoworld.com.

About PreCheck Health Services

PreCheck Health Services is a distributor of the PC8B, a medical device, which it purchases from a domestic supplier. The PC8B medical device is used by physicians in managing a patient’s health.