Andersen Global Expands Presence in Northern Africa

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Further demonstrating its commitment to expanding its global platform in Africa, Andersen Global announced it entered the Algerian market by way of a Collaboration Agreement with full-service tax firm Cabinet Hadj Ali.

The Algiers-based firm, led by Managing Director Samir Hadjali, was founded nearly 60 years ago and has grown to include more than 40 professionals. The firm offers tax and advisory services to owner-managed businesses, large multinational companies and subsidiaries of international corporations in a wide variety of industries.

“Our firm was previously an Arthur Andersen affiliate, so we appreciate and understand the importance and impact of working with like-minded individuals around the globe with whom we share a commitment to stewardship, transparency and providing seamless service internationally,” Samir said. “Since 1962, our firm has prided itself on providing premier client service in this unique market, and we’re going to take it further now, broadening our service and reach across the globe.”

“Adding a location in Algeria is another component to our African expansion strategy and fills another key geographic market,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Given the firm’s previous ties to Arthur Andersen and close working relationship with other collaborating firms, I have no doubt that his team will complement our member firms and collaborating firms throughout the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 202 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.