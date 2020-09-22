PrimeSource Goes Live With New Master Data Management Solution Deployed by Stibo Systems and Codifyd

IRVING, Texas & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stibo Systems, the global leader in delivering transparency through Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, and Codifyd, a leading provider of digital commerce, transformation, and MDM solutions for B2B, CPG, and Retail organizations, today announced that PrimeSource Building Products has implemented the Stibo Systems MDM enterprise solution to more effectively manage, maintain, and govern their extensive product content and digital assets. PrimeSource, home to the Grip-Rite®, GRX® and Pro-Twist® brands, is a leading domestic manufacturer and distributor of fastening solutions and building materials used in residential or commercial new-construction and remodeling projects.

The combined Codifyd, Stibo Systems and PrimeSource teams successfully partnered to deploy the Stibo Systems MDM platform to transform the management of the PrimeSource product content and digital assets. The new solution provides for enhanced governance, workflow, and supplier capabilities to support the mastering of PrimeSource information and dissemination across downstream enterprise systems.

“As PrimeSource continues to grow, it has become more and more apparent that we needed an MDM solution,” said Bridgid Coleman, Director of Master Data at PrimeSource Building Products, Inc. “Stibo Systems provides that solution, allowing PrimeSource to work more efficiently and consistently, which ultimately better supports our customers.”

“PrimeSource required a solution to simplify business processes and increase customer engagement,” said Brad Crosby, president, Americas, Stibo Systems. “We strive to work with our customers and partners to solve the most complex challenges by putting our customers’ business objectives first and delivering data transparency to their organization. This successful implementation is a testament of how trusted partnerships truly drive better business value.”

“At Codifyd, we are very proud of the successful implementation we were able to deliver for PrimeSource in partnership with Stibo Systems,” said Sanjay Agarwal, CEO, Codifyd. “I believe our 20 years of industry and content experience combined with our Stibo expertise created a strong foundation to drive a successful implementation. We look forward to our ongoing partnership and supporting PrimeSource on their MDM journey.”

To learn more about the benefits of a Stibo Systems MDM solution and Codifyd, a Platinum Stibo Systems implementation partner, join us at the first global virtual Connect conference Nov 3-5, 2020 to learn more about how we work together to solve complex data challenges.

About Codifyd

At Codifyd, we transform the way B2B distributors and manufacturers leverage the digital landscape. With a content-centric approach, we create a failsafe system for organizations to manage complex data and information required in today’s digital commerce marketplace. Our digital transformation services and AI technologies enable operational efficiency for B2B organizations and their channel partners, while providing a superior research-to-purchase experience for end users and financial growth for sellers.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted source of MDM. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data, empowering them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. We give companies the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately-held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit stibosystems.com

About PrimeSource

PrimeSource is one of the largest purveyors of fasteners in the world and one of the largest distributors of building materials in North America. Along with other top brands, we are the exclusive distributor of the Grip-Rite® and Pro-Twist® families of products. We can trace our roots back to 1938, and we are here today because of the relationships we have built throughout the industry.

Our 175 sales reps develop a real partnership with our customers. Utilizing every resource available, sales reps provide value-added consulting and retail services. That’s how we move your sales, your profits, and your brand to new heights.

With 34 distribution centers and 1,200 employees across North America, our distribution network is larger and more comprehensive than any other in the industry. We search the world to source the highest quality, most competitively-priced building materials for your market.