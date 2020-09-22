United Mississippi Bank Upgrades Digital Presentment with HC3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As more of its customers request to opt into digital banking documents, Natchez, Miss.-based United Mississippi Bank (UMB) ($361 million in assets) sought to enhance their customer experience by upgrading their digital communications. The bank turned to long-time partner HC3, a data-driven tech company delivering customer communication, to provide digital presentment.

UMB began working with HC3 in 2013 to revamp their statement and notice design. Through the success of that relationship, UMB worked with HC3 to update the online documentation their customers receive. The new digital communications helped the bank create a cohesive brand image for both digital and physical channels accessible to the bank’s customers.

“Our customers expect the same high quality of experience in every interaction with us, and we wanted to ensure that our digital communications carried the same clear, dynamic information available in our print documents,” said Tyana Raspberry, Vice President of Deposit Operations at United Mississippi Bank. “With the help of HC3, we were able to create a cohesive brand image across all channels that is dynamic in nature and easy to understand.”

UMB also chose to work with HC3 because its digital presentment integrated cleanly with their mobile banking system, Jack Henry’s Banno Digital Platform.

“Community banks such as United Mississippi must prioritize their customer communication and showcase their dedication to customer experience by creating a brand that is aligned across digital and in printed documents,” said Griffin McGahey, president of HC3. “We worked with UMB to ensure that their digital presentment integrated cleanly with their mobile banking platform, and as a Jack Henry VIP partner, the implementation went smoothly.”

About United Mississippi Bank

United Mississippi Bank (UMB), formerly known as First Natchez Bank, opened in 1973. Since opening, UMB has been a recognized market leader in the financial services industry in southwest Mississippi, striving to meet the needs of each and every citizen in the markets we serve. Since the bank's humble beginning in a mobile home on a parking lot in downtown Natchez, UMB has continued a tradition of hometown community banking. For more information, visit www.unitedms.bank.

About HC3

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., HC3 is a data-driven tech company delivering customer communications for our clients. By managing complex data generated from multiple client systems, we help financial companies communicate with their customers in meaningful ways. HC3 offers focused solutions for statement and notice redesign, intelligent marketing campaigns, and seamless delivery of both print and digital communications. Through these solutions, HC3 empowers financial service organizations to give their customers a fully customizable document experience. For more information, call (877) 838-2345 or visit www.hc3.io.