Quanergy and iCent Deliver Smart LiDAR Solution to Improve the Safety of School Zones in Seoul, South Korea

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and smart perception solutions, today announced a new installation of Smart LiDAR solution to improve crosswalk safety in school zones in Seoul, South Korea. This recent deployment is enabled by Quanergy’s partnership with integrator iCent.

“Many people hear the word ‘LiDAR,’ and they think autonomous cars,” said Enzo Signore, CMO at Quanergy, “But there’s so much more the technology can do to improve the quality of life for people around the world. We’re excited to leverage our expertise in LiDAR to make school zones safer and more efficient.”

The 3D LiDAR-based Smart Safety School Zone solution actively monitors the movement of objects—including people and vehicles—in crosswalks to protect pedestrian safety and prevent accidents. In the deployment in Seoul, South Korea, M-Series LiDAR sensors from Quanergy are installed at school crosswalks in the local government of Nowon-Gu. The sensors gather real-time data about the surrounding environment including patterns in vehicle traffic, vehicle speed, pedestrian numbers, and more.

Quanergy’s QORTEX DTC™ perception software analyzes the raw data and routes it to iCent’s iSaver software platform for further evaluation. The data is then assessed to determine the actions necessary to ensure safety. With more reliable data to work with, government officials in Nowon-Gu can more easily establish effective traffic policies and install the best safety technologies to keep the crosswalk safe for drivers and pedestrians alike.

Quanergy’s LiDAR sensors provide 360° coverage and 95%+ accuracy to deliver reliable data with just one sensor per crosswalk. Because the solution requires a limited number of devices to install and maintain, the LiDAR-based platform provides a low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). The local government of Nowon-Gu, for example, saved on their budget by replacing their existing traffic monitoring system with Quanergy’s LiDAR-based solution integrated with iCent’s iSaver.

“With Quanergy’s AI-based 3D LiDAR solution combined with iSaver from iCENT, we are able to move one step closer to establish safety policy for the children,” said Seung Rok Oh, alderman of Nowon-Gu.

Compared to alternative technologies, Quanergy LiDAR solutions provides enhanced insights including situational awareness, broader coverage, and increased accuracy. For example, Quanergy LiDAR solutions can accurately detect a person standing in a blind zone—a situation that frequently contributes to pedestrian-involved accidents. In addition, LiDAR sensors perform reliably in any environmental condition, including inclement weather and extremely bright or low light.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software, and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers a high-performance AI-powered LiDAR platform designed to accelerate the automation of key business processes to increase productivity, efficiency, and safety of our 3D world. By providing actionable insights to organizations across major industries including, mapping, security, smart cities, and smart spaces, industrial automation and transportation, Quanergy is enabling its partners and their end-users to deploy innovative solutions to drive their business growth and ultimately, improve the quality of life for people around the world. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

About iCent

Founded in February 2000, iCent Co., Ltd. provides technology information and communication solutions, mostly for Total Network, Security and Safety Platform Solutions (iSaver). iCent is a one-stop service company that has developed network analysis and management products and now provides network consulting, design, construction and operation support. Through specialized solutions for mobile and video, the company provides professional technology centering on leading service providers and SO / MSOs in Korea. iCent has also diversified its business portfolio through various new businesses related to network and computing and has expanded its business opportunities with network-based system integration to increase customer value. For more information, visit www.icent.co.kr