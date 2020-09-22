Aria Systems and MATRIXX Software Join Forces to Offer Communications Services Providers a Cloud-Native Charging, Rating and Billing Solution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, and MATRIXX Software, the global leader in 5G monetization, today announced a partnership to bring a unified rating, charging and billing solution to communications service providers (CSP). The highly performant, cloud-native solution provides an optimized approach to modernizing CSP BSS stacks. The joint solution enables CSPs to more efficiently and seamlessly monetize new digital, recurring revenue services while providing limitless opportunities to converge nontraditional services with traditional CSP offerings.

“Communications service providers will be heavily dependent on the presence of a flexible and modern platform to reap the benefits from their substantial network investments in 5G,” said Brendan O’Brien, Chief Innovation Officer, Aria Systems. “At the same time, providers have an immense opportunity to leverage their existing infrastructure and customer relationships and offer seamless access to a wide range of emerging services for both businesses and consumers. Aria and MATRIXX offer operators a future-proof solution that maximizes recurring revenue generated from these new digital services, whether prepaid or postpaid, across both B2B and B2C businesses, with a fully unified customer experience every time.”

With the new capabilities that 5G networks bring, CSPs are able to move beyond offering traditional network access to providing value-based solutions across different industries and market segments. The ability to enable the digital ecosystem and build innovative offers for B2B, B2C and B2B2X is dependent on having an agile, cloud-native BSS in which multi-party offerings can be configured quickly and scaled cost-effectively. Together, Aria and MATRIXX provide a solution that enables commercial teams to go-to-market at a fraction of the cost of their existing environments.

“The combination of Aria’s industry-leading billing and monetization solution with MATRIXX’s world-class convergent charging capabilities empowers service providers with everything needed to quickly monetize new business models and manage dynamic pricing at scale,” said Marc Price, CTO, MATRIXX Software. “Together, Aria and MATRIXX are transforming the landscape for operators seeking to benefit from their network investments with modern product-based solutions focused on their needs.”

The Aria and MATRIXX partnership offers global and regional operators an integrated solution to manage the entirety of the customer life cycle, including balance and bill cycle processing, real-time wholesale rating, online charging, customer notifications, invoicing, dunning and more. It provides CSPs the tools they need to introduce and manage new products and bundles for enterprises and consumers while providing transparency and frictionless commerce for third-party service providers.

About Aria Systems:

Aria Systems’ cloud-agnostic monetization platform is the analysts’ choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Allstate, Comcast, Subaru and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

About MATRIXX Software:

MATRIXX Software is the global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world’s largest operator groups, regional carriers and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility. Unifying IT and networks, MATRIXX delivers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS) enabling efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise marketplaces. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to harness network assets and business agility to succeed at web scale.