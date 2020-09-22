Verto Health Joins the CAN Health Network

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verto Health (Verto) a leader in connection and communication software is proud to announce that they have joined the CAN Health Network and are currently working with health care organizations in the Network to pilot new interoperability and care coordination technologies across Canada.

Verto was founded in 2017, by CEO Michael Millar, who spent fifteen years as a senior executive selecting and implementing health care technology solutions, where he witnessed first-hand the disconnect between hospital EMR, HIS, LIS, Devices and other systems, and the impact those disconnects had on managing care coordination and a patient’s care journey, especially for more complex care paths.

What started as an idea, has quickly grown to a 25+ person company with Hospital Health Systems, Clinic Networks and Physicians Group customers across North America. “ Verto Health’s Digital Twin technology has fundamentally changed the economics of Healthcare integrations and data sharing. Verto’s rapid growth demonstrates the global possibilities for Canadian Healthtech companies when you introduce innovative healthcare technology that is not disruptive to legacy systems,” Michael Millar Founder & CEO Verto Health.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown a spotlight on the interoperability, care coordination and data sharing challenges the health system has been facing for decades between hospital software, electronic medical records and patient data. Verto is proud to have a made in Canada solution, based on Digital Twin technology, that quickly and cost effectively brings together multiple health system data sources making it significantly easier to coordinate care, especially for patients with complicated care paths.

Widely used in supply-chain, IOT and other industries, Digital Twin technology is relatively new to the health care sector. It takes significantly less time to implement; weeks or months, verses years with legacy methods, and does not require data aggregation or mapping. In addition it can be implemented with little disruption to existing EMR’s or legacy systems. Verto is already actively working with members of the CAN Health Network, and more details on their project will be announced soon.

“ Verto Health is a proud Canadian company focused on improving patient outcomes and experience, while reducing administrative barriers and costs to health care organizations. We are excited to partner with the CAN Health Network to further scale our technology across Canada.” ~ Michael Millar, Founder and CEO Verto Health.

“ The CAN Health Network aims to provide Canadian technology companies with an integrated marketplace by removing barriers that prevent businesses from growing and scaling to their full potential. We look forward to working with the team at Verto, as the newest company to join the Network.” ~ Dr. Dante Morra, Chair, CAN Health Network.

ABOUT VERTO HEALTH

Verto Health is a team of passionate healthcare informaticians and technologists using digital twin technology to revolutionize interoperability, health delivery efficiency and cross-sector collaboration with the ultimate goal of dramatically improving patient outcomes and the patient experience, all while significantly reducing administration and healthcare organization costs. To learn more about Verto Health, visit https://verto.health/

ABOUT CAN HEALTH

The CAN Health Network is a Canada-first approach to technology adoption. It helps break down barriers to scaling in the healthcare system and provides an environment for companies to scale to their full potential. It was created in July 2019, as a result of a Federal Government investment totalling $7 million, of which the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) and Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) each contributed $3.5 million. This investment established the Network in Ontario and the West, with expansion to the East, Quebec and the North to come. To learn more about the CAN Health Network, visit www.canhealthnetwork.ca