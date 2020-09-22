Tutor Perini Announces $47 Million Naval Facilities Project in Guam

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV has been awarded a task order valued at approximately $47 million (including certain options) by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific Region, for the P-491 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Compound Facilities Project at Naval Base Guam. The project scope of work includes design and construction of a consolidated operations facility, maintenance facility, armory, multipurpose/training facility and certain additional structures. This is the first task order the Company has been awarded under an existing multiple-award construction contract that has a ceiling value of $990 million and which is available for additional competitively bid future task order awards through September 2024.

The task order value is included in the Company’s third-quarter 2020 backlog. The project is expected to be completed in December 2022.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.