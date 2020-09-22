Fundamental Income Selects Moody’s Analytics RiskCalcTM and CreditLensTM Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moody’s Analytics today announced that Phoenix-based commercial real estate (CRE) company Fundamental Income has selected the RiskCalc and CreditLens solutions to evaluate and monitor the credit risk of their commercial tenants.

Fundamental Income will use the CreditLens platform to collect and coordinate its tenants’ financial statement data, while the RiskCalc platform will improve the company’s understanding of the tenants’ credit risk.

“Moody’s Analytics provides transparent and authoritative sources of credit analysis, which is vital to our business,” said Chris Burbach, CEO and Partner of Fundamental Income. “Their tools will help us gather, organize, and analyze the strength of the tenants in our net lease portfolio from the start.”

The CRE sector is facing unprecedented challenges as many commercial tenants have seen a spike in credit risk due to COVID-19. The RiskCalc and CreditLens solutions allow firms to closely monitor their tenants’ credit risk on an ongoing basis, to stay ahead of any deterioration.

The RiskCalc solution offers a robust approach to assessing the credit risk of private firms, by generating a forward-looking probability of default or EDF™ (Expected Default Frequency) calculation, loss given default, and expected loss credit measures. Built on the latest cloud-based technology, the CreditLens platform helps businesses digitally transform their credit processes, to make faster and better-informed decisions.

“We are committed to helping CRE professionals manage the evolving market dynamics created by COVID-19, including the ability to test different macroeconomic assumptions,” said Nihil Patel, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “We’re pleased that Fundamental Income has selected our RiskCalc and CreditLens solutions as core foundational systems for their workflow and analysis.”

Moody's Analytics offers a range of CRE solutions, including environmental assessment, underwriting and spreading analysis, property analysis, marketing research, risk grading, and credit memo presentation.

CRE market participants can also use our COVID-19 CRE Impact Dashboard free of charge. This platform allows users to examine economic, property, and construction data, and delivers analytics and insights for each of the different CRE property types.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

About Fundamental Income

Led by seven investment partners with over 50 years and $15B of cumulative transaction history, Fundamental Income is a $500M+ platform backed by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), focused on investing in single-tenant commercial properties, net leased to middle-market businesses operating in a wide variety of industries that directly or indirectly serve the US consumer. Fundamental Income provides real estate capital solutions to businesses and business owners with established and growing operations across the United States.