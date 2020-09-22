Medigate Enters into Agreement with Arrow Electronics to Bring IoT Device Security to Healthcare Institutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medigate, the leader in IoT and medical device security and asset management, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Arrow Electronics, Inc. to bring healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) award-winning cybersecurity solutions for their connected devices. The agreement will help HDOs in securing the right powerful cybersecurity threat protection solution for their clinical networks.

“The healthcare industry is under attack, with the frequency of these threats only increasing over time. HDOs must be able to safeguard their networks and all connected devices in order to keep patients safe. Medigate’s mission is to protect every clinical network from cyberattacks through our revolutionary medical device security and management platform,” said Jonathan Langer, CEO of Medigate. “We work closely with leading technology providers such as Arrow to bring comprehensive and seamless device security and management solutions to HDOs around the world. Our relationship with Arrow is assisting in solving the growing cybersecurity problems in the healthcare market.”

Medigate is revolutionizing healthcare cybersecurity by adding medical device and clinical workflow expertise to traditional IoT security. From its close relationships with leading partners and healthcare firms, Medigate is continually gathering input to enhance its solution and incorporate advanced security practices into established clinical workflows. Installed in nearly 2,000 healthcare locations around the world, Medigate’s platform enables the automatic discovery of all connected devices on clinical networks and ensures providers can deliver critical treatment and protect patient data.

About Medigate

Medigate is the industry’s first and leading dedicated medical device security and asset management platform, enabling providers to deliver secure, connected care. Medigate fuses the knowledge and understanding of medical workflow and device identity and protocols with the reality of today’s cybersecurity threats. With Medigate, hospital networks can safely operate all medical devices on their network, enabling deployment of existing and new devices to patients while ensuring privacy and safety.