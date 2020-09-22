AirMap Awarded Contract from US Air Force to Supply UTM Services to Agility Prime Program

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AirMap, the leading digital airspace and automation company serving the drone economy, was awarded a contract to provide unmanned aircraft system (UAS) traffic management (UTM) services to the United States Air Force (USAF)’s Agility Prime program. The USAF will use AirMap’s UTM platform to support testing of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in preparation for scaling of advanced air mobility operations.

The USAF recently launched Agility Prime, a non-traditional program seeking to accelerate the commercial market for advanced air mobility vehicles (i.e., “flying cars“). Leveraging unique testing resources and government use cases for distributed logistics and disaster response, the USAF plans to mitigate current commercial market and regulatory risks. The air vehicles tested throughout the program will be used for a variety of operations, including shuttling security forces across missile fields as well as search-and-rescue and logistics missions. AirMap was awarded a $1M Direct to Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) by AFWERX to provide its UTM platform for Agility Prime.

“Congratulations to AirMap on their recent Small Business Innovation and Research contract award,” said Colonel Nathan P. Diller, Director of AFWERX. “Thank you for your interest in the Agility Prime topic areas of the AFWERX open solicitation and your work to advance unmanned traffic management technology for eVTOL airspace.”

“AirMap is proud to partner with the USAF to provide industry-leading UTM services for advanced air mobility operations. We are excited to support all of the Agility Prime participants as they build, test, and bring their eVTOLs to market,” said Larry Berkin, GM of the AirMap Defense Group, an AirMap business unit focused on providing mission-critical technologies to the US Department of Defense.

To learn more about Agility Prime and ADG, visit https://www.airmap.com/defense or contact defense@airmap.com.

About AFWERX

AFWERX is a United States Air Force program with the goal of fostering a culture of innovation within the service. With hubs in Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., and Austin, Texas, AFWERX is designed to seek out interesting ideas and invest seed money to try to help get them from the laboratory into production by circumventing bureaucracy and engaging new entrepreneurs in Air Force programs.

About AirMap

AirMap is the leading digital airspace and automation company serving the drone economy. Airspace authorities and enterprises rely on the AirMap platform to safely operate drones in low altitude airspace and deliver critical business insights. AirMap offers best-in-class mission planning, flight and capture, and dataflow automation solutions to enterprises and third-party solution providers, who can connect their applications to AirMap's open developer platform. AirMap’s UTM and U-space products are deployed in the Czech Republic, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, the United States, and available in over 30 countries. The company serves a global community of over 300,000 operators and 3,000 registered developers. AirMap is committed to advancing Urban Air Mobility (UAM) through ongoing standards development work, global research initiatives, and industry collaboration. Learn more at www.airmap.com.

About AirMap Defense Group

AirMap Defense Group (ADG) is AirMap’s defense & security business unit focused on providing mission-critical technologies to the US Department of Defense. Adopting innovative drone services is crucial to maintaining the U.S. military’s technological advantage. ADG provides secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions that help government agencies fill technology gaps, drive efficiencies, and perform essential operations.