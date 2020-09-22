Keolis Awarded Five-year Transit Services Contract for Victor Valley Transit Authority

HESPERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) Board of Directors has awarded Keolis a five-year contract to operate and maintain its Victor Valley Transit services in Southern California.

VVTA’s mission is to deliver excellent public transportation in terms of quality efficiencies, and responsiveness. Its motor bus, ADA paratransit, and commuter bus services cover Adelanto, Apple Valley, Barstow, Hesperia, Victorville, and the surrounding areas of San Bernardino County and empower Victor Valley residents to get to where they need to go.

Applying its experience operating transit services and proven maintenance performance in southern California, Keolis scored highest in a competitive procurement by focusing on safety and the customer experience, maintenance processes, and operational expertise from across the U.S. and around the world. Keolis looks forward to bringing its innovation in rider experience, multi-modal mobility experience, and world-class safety to the VVTA and Victor Valley Transit riders.

Keolis is excited to support VVTA’s initiatives as a committed partner to expand service and increase mobility to enable riders to move throughout their communities seamlessly. With Keolis’ national and international best practices at the ready, Victor Valley Transit riders can expect reliable, safe, and on-time service.

Keolis will begin operating Victor Valley Transit services on October 1, 2020 and has already begun changeover activities to ensure a smooth transition that will bring immediate improvements to riders.

“Here at VVTA we look to a long and successful partnership with Keolis,” shared Victor Valley Transit Executive Director Kevin Kane. “VVTA is at the forefront of providing innovative mobility options to the High Desert communities and we feel Keolis is at the forefront of providing professional transit services that will meet and exceed our expectations.”

“VVTA transit services are vital in ensuring Victor Valley residents have access to mobility and essential services. We are eager to have this opportunity to bring our passenger-centric approach to the VVTA and its riders,” said Keolis North America President and CEO Clement Michel. “We look forward to partnering with the VVTA to support their efforts to increase the mobility of Victor Valley riders so they can move around their communities with confidence and greater ease.”

About Keolis in the United States

Keolis provides safe, reliable mobility services to millions of Americans every year. With the rider experience at the forefront, Keolis safely carries over 100 million passengers each year on local, commuter, paratransit, and commuter rail services in 12 cities. Keolis employs over 5,000 people in the U.S.

About Keolis Group

