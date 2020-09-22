13,000-Employee Consumer and Commercial Services Company Rollins Inc. Uses UltiPro to Effectively Manage Its Human Capital

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today that Rollins Inc., a company that provides essential pest-control services and protection to millions of customers, is driving a high-performance culture and focusing on employee needs with UltiPro, from Ultimate Software, which will become UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) on October 1 following its merger with Kronos.

Rollins is a premiere global consumer and commercial service company, operating through its family of brands. Prior to UltiPro, the company lacked in-depth HR analytics. Without access to regular, real-time data, managers throughout the organization operated under differing businesses assumptions. Rollins sought an HCM solution that would deliver operational visibility and, because the majority of Rollins employees work in the field, provide employees with direct access to their data through their mobile devices. The company selected UltiPro and has used the solution to facilitate growth, improve strategic decision making, and support its unique business needs.

“UltiPro facilitates our acquisition strategy because of the way we can efficiently add new employees to the solution, which allows us to accommodate growth without having to grow administrative headcount,” said Eric Sweet, senior manager of HRIS and compensation for Rollins. “UltiPro Onboarding has proven particularly useful. For us, onboarding used to entail a separate system which resulted in paper packets input manually by Payroll staff. Now, our onboarding process is entirely electronic and data flows directly into UltiPro. The transition for new employees from their old company is much smoother.”

Employees’ ability to enter their onboarding information electronically is just one aspect of UltiPro’s direct access that provides critical infrastructure to Rollins. Sweet reports that UltiPro has delivered significant value by enabling managers to quickly enter promotions, adjust employee salaries, and change job titles—updates that used to take several weeks. For employees, access to UltiPro through the mobile app has provided an enhanced experience for a variety of HR-related tasks. Mobile access is also helping the company gain better insight into employees’ evolving needs.

“UltiPro Perception has given us the ability to survey the sentiment of every employee with just a few clicks,” said Sweet. “In the past, we’d pay a consultant to design a survey, launch it and give us back the data. The more access to our data we wanted, the more we would have to pay. With UltiPro Perception, employees are finding it easy to respond to the survey on any device and, because of the ease of use, we also receive more accurate feedback, quickly and economically.”

In addition to UltiPro Perception, Sweet noted that reporting out of UltiPro Business Intelligence has become important to the company’s strategic decision making. Rollins utilizes the scheduling function in UltiPro to deliver valuable data to internal stakeholders on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. In addition, Rollins configured the solution’s security settings to allow HR leaders across all brands to access and run reports on-demand.

As the company gains visibility into its operations, UltiPro’s easy configurability is transforming Rollins’ HR with the use of people analytics.

“Ultimate delivers a powerful solution out of the box, but it’s also very easy to configure, whether we’re creating an additional level of approval or a field to track t-shirt size,” said Sweet. “Most importantly, you don’t have to ask Ultimate to do it for you, although Ultimate is ready to provide whatever support you need. While other businesses may charge for contacting support and asking for help, Ultimate is happy to not only give me an answer to my question, but also to boost my knowledge of the solution. Ultimate’s partnership mindset has helped improve the way we use UltiPro almost every single week. And when Ultimate shows me how to make my job more efficient, it translates into making our employees’ jobs and lives easier.”

“UltiPro’s versatility is important for companies of all sizes looking to increase visibility into operations, measure employee sentiment, and implement HR best practices,” said Greg Swick, chief revenue officer at Ultimate. “We are pleased that Rollins has deployed UltiPro to accelerate business growth and transform HR with the use of people analytics.”

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Ultimate’s award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 6,000 professionals. To learn more, visit www.ultimatesoftware.com. Ultimate Software: People First.

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management (HCM) cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations—including half of the Fortune 1000—and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Kronos merged with Ultimate Software on April 1, 2020, to create one of the world’s most innovative HCM and workforce management companies. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works. Beginning on October 1, 2020, Kronos and Ultimate together will be known as UKG.

UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Ultimate Software on Twitter: www.twitter.com/UltimateHCM and on LinkedIn: https://ulti.pro/LinkedIn