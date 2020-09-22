The RMR Group Announces that Goldbelt C6 Signs New Lease for 6,670 Square Feet at 860 Greenbrier Circle, Chesapeake, VA

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) announced that Goldbelt C6 recently signed a new six-year lease for 6,670 square feet of office space at 860 Greenbrier Circle in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The property is an 86,165 square foot six-story office building featuring an onsite deli, conference facility and ample tenant parking. Situated within Greenbrier Business Park, 860 Greenbrier Circle offers a park-like setting with walking trails and outdoor seating areas. In close proximity to numerous dining, retail and hotel options, the property also provides tenants and their employees convenient access to Interstate 64, connecting them to other major highways as well as Norfolk International Airport. The property achieved ENERGY STAR certification in 2018.

The property is owned by Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) and managed by The RMR Group. The RMR Group is responsible for providing all aspects of management services and strategy for more than 1,300 properties with over 93 million square feet of commercial office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space.

OPI was represented by Ricky Anderson of Colliers.

About The RMR Group Inc.

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned operating subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC is an alternative asset management company that primarily provides management services to publicly traded REITs and real estate related operating companies. As of June 30, 2020, The RMR Group LLC had $32.0 billion of total assets under management, including more than 2,100 properties, and employed over 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices throughout the United States; the companies managed by The RMR Group LLC collectively had nearly 50,000 employees. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.