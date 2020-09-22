Yellowbrick and Sisense Partner to Bring Faster, Better Insights to Enterprises Everywhere

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data today announced that it has entered a strategic technology partnership with analytics platform company Sisense. Yellowbrick and Sisense share a common purpose to make every enterprise data-driven. The massive performance and hybrid cloud power of Yellowbrick are an ideal match for the data and analytics speed and simplicity of Sisense. Sisense has also become a Gold Sponsor of Yellowbrick’s September 29 virtual experience, Answers for a World That Can’t Wait.

“Sisense shares our commitment to unleash the power of data to help enterprises succeed and thrive with powerful data and analytics solutions at scale,” said Allen Holmes, vice president of Business Development at Yellowbrick Data. “Together, we serve some of the world’s biggest businesses, helping them gain insights that fuel product innovations, supply chain improvements, business efficiencies, and customer satisfaction, among many other benefits that define enterprise success.”

“Yellowbrick offers a compelling mix of price/performance, raw performance, scale, and a hybrid cloud architecture that’s an ideal match for what we do at Sisense,” said Steven Larsen, vice president of Platform Partnerships at Sisense. “The combination of Sisense and Yellowbrick enables companies to access their data quickly and easily, derive insights, and build intelligent and actionable insights.”

Sisense is a complete end-to-end business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform that empowers data engineers, developers, product teams, and analysts to build analytic apps that deliver highly interactive user experiences. The Sisense platform accelerates the time it takes to build, embed, and deploy intelligent analytic apps that unleash user creativity and engagement. Whether it’s for interactive dashboards, self-service analytics, or white-labeled BI apps, Sisense delivers low TCO at scale, on a hybrid-cloud platform designed to leverage all of an enterprise’s data together, regardless of where it resides.

All these functions are made faster with Yellowbrick’s screaming-fast performance, more economical with Yellowbrick’s leading price/performance, and simpler with the unique hybrid cloud capabilities inherent in Yellowbrick systems.

The partnership with Sisense is part of Yellowbrick’s ongoing strategy to build the most complete and robust partner ecosystem in the data warehousing industry. Thanks to a familiar, standards-based PostgreSQL front end, customers can confidently deploy Yellowbrick knowing that they can leverage their existing database infrastructure and employee skills with innovative leaders such as Sisense—without having to worry about complex integration. The combination of Yellowbrick’s hybrid cloud technology and Sisense’s complementary analytics solution can help enterprises improve data-analytics capabilities, achieve faster time to insights, facilitate more effective business decision-making, and innovate and thrive in the competitive global marketplace. And they can do this with ease and speed, because Yellowbrick plugs in seamlessly with very little operational overhead.

Answers for a World That Can’t Wait

Sisense has also joined as a Gold Sponsor of Yellowbrick’s September 29 virtual experience, Answers for a World That Can’t Wait. Registration is free and available now at https://www.yellowbrick.com/answers/. As part of its sponsorship, Sisense is supporting an industry roundtable—Modernizing Analytics During Disruption—which will include Atul Jain, founder and CEO of TEOCO Corp.; Mitch Kwiatkowski, vice president of Enterprise Data Hub and Enterprise Analytics at Highmark Health; and Steve Emmerich, chief architect at ACI Worldwide. The roundtable is scheduled for 10:25 a.m. Pacific time.

Yellowbrick Data’s high-impact, two-hour online event takes place September 29 at 10 a.m. Pacific time/1 p.m. Eastern time and features:

Yellowbrick Data CEO Neil Carson speaking on why challenging the data analytics status quo is necessary in an environment of constant disruption

Leaders from innovative, data-driven organizations sharing how they have transformed their data analytics capabilities to find new opportunities and efficiencies in real time

Yellowbrick partners discussing how the data analytics ecosystem has to change to meet modern requirements

The virtual experience is designed for business, data analytics, and IT leaders. Because Yellowbrick understands that these leaders are pressed for time, the agenda is packed with actionable insights delivered in a high-impact two hours.

Attendees will learn the latest trends in data warehouse and data analytics technologies, explore case studies from business peers, and hear from thought leaders who are transforming their businesses and the industry.

About Sisense

Sisense offers the only independent analytics platform for builders to simplify complex data and build and embed analytic apps that deliver insights to everyone inside and outside their organizations. Sisense lets builders collaborate on a single platform, delivered in a hybrid, cloud-native environment with the industry’s lowest cost of ownership, to create true democratization of data and analytics.

More than 2,000 customers worldwide, including large enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, smaller startups, and nonprofits rely on Sisense. Industry leaders like UiPath, Tinder, Philips, Nasdaq, and the Salvation Army utilize Sisense to turn complex data into insights with the speed, power, and flexibility needed to gain a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.sisense.com.

Follow Sisense

Website: sisense.com

Twitter: @Sisense

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sisense/

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data provides the world’s only modern data warehouse for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Enterprises rely on Yellowbrick Data Warehouse to power critical business outcomes and get answers to the hardest business questions for improved profitability, better customer loyalty, and faster innovation in near real time, and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Yellowbrick offers superior price/performance for thousands of concurrent users on petabytes of data, along with the unique ability to run analytic workloads on premises, in a private cloud, and/or in any public cloud and manage them in a simple, consistent way—all with predictable pricing via fixed-cost annual subscription. Learn more at yellowbrick.com.

Follow Yellowbrick

Website: yellowbrick.com

Twitter: @YellowbrickData

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/yellowbrickdata