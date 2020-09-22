Centene Corporation Becomes First Payer to Join AVIA’s Medicaid Transformation Project

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVIA announced today that Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the country, is the newest Member and first independent health plan to join AVIA’s Medicaid Transformation Project (MTP). Led by AVIA and Andy Slavitt, former Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, MTP works to advance the health of vulnerable communities while reducing the total cost of care.

Centene joins a group of provider-sponsored health plans already participating in MTP. The addition of Centene to MTP demonstrates the value of bringing payers and providers together around a shared framework to care for vulnerable populations with digital strategies and solutions. Launched in 2018, MTP has initiated more than 150 projects across over 30 health systems and provider-sponsored health plans to transform emergency room utilization, behavioral health, substance use disorder, and maternal and infant health in vulnerable populations.

“We are pleased to participate in MTP’s unique model that cultivates an environment for payers and providers to collaborate on actionable strategies to care for vulnerable populations,” said Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman, President and CEO of Centene. “Centene is honored to be a part of this important work that aligns with our mission to provide better health outcomes for underserved populations.”

This payer-provider partnership allows MTP Members to holistically transform delivery systems, and no longer operate in silos that commonly separate these two groups and stall transformation. By working together, Centene, MTP providers and provider-sponsored health plans can leverage their common interests to align on mutually beneficial opportunities that further the health of communities they serve.

“We have been enthusiastic in our discussions with Centene about their approach to the future of serving vulnerable communities as we collectively try to shore up our nation’s infrastructure in these important communities,” said AVIA General Manager David Smith. “Centene’s leadership in this effort will provide highly unique opportunities to foster collaboration to advance and extend the critical work our provider partners do for the less fortunate across the country.”

Interested in learning more about AVIA's Medicaid Transformation Project?

