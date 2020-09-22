PCI Pal Announces Partnership with Calabrio and Joins the Calabrio Marketplace

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI Pal®, the global provider of secure payment solutions, today announced a partnership with Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, to launch its secure payment solutions in the Calabrio Marketplace. With PCI Pal joining the Calabrio Developer Program, Calabrio’s customers and channel partners will now be able to take advantage of PCI Pal’s secure payment solutions for Cardholder Not Present payments via telephone and digital channels.

The Calabrio Developer Program is designed to empower its partners to create solutions that improve the customer and agent experience by combining Calabrio ONE with third-party solutions in new and innovative ways. Now, companies can seamlessly join the program and be given access to world-class benefits and resources that Calabrio provides. Partners are welcome to make their end-solutions available on the Calabrio Marketplace where customers can elevate their Calabrio ONE stack with access to the latest out-of-the-box integrations, suite-enhancing solutions and managed services.

“Calabrio is known for its innovative customer experience solutions that help organizations drive customer success and engagement,” said Grafton Potter, SVP Strategic Alliances. “We’re excited to be working with them to offer PCI Pal’s secure and compliant payment technology to Calabrio’s customers and partners to ensure trust and security are part of that experience.”

“Calabrio understands the importance of security in providing a great customer experience. With PCI Pal’s secure payment solutions, our customers have access to the necessary tools to ensure payment security and compliance while maintaining a seamless customer experience,” said Ross Daniels, Vice President, Global Partner Organization at Calabrio. “We’re thrilled to have PCI Pal join the Calabrio Developer Program, building on our extensive security expertise.”

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal® is the global provider of secure payment solutions for contact centers and businesses. PCI Pal’s globally-accessible cloud platform empowers organizations to take Cardholder Not Present payments securely without bringing their environments into scope of PCI DSS and other card payment data security rules and regulations.

With products in the cloud and served from PCI Pal’s cloud environment, integrations with existing telephony, payment, and desktop environments are flexible and proven, ensuring no degradation of service while achieving security and compliance.

PCI Pal provides a true omnichannel solution so payments can be managed securely via telephone, IVR or across any digital channel, including Webchat, Whatsapp, Social Media, Email and SMS.

PCI Pal has offices in Charlotte, NC (USA) and London, Ipswich (UK). For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PCIPAL

About Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organizations to enrich human interactions. The scalability of our cloud platform allows for quick deployment of remote work models — and it gives our customers precise control over both operating costs and customer satisfaction levels. Our AI-driven analytics tools make it easy for contact centers to uncover customer sentiment and share compelling insights with other parts of the organization. Customers choose Calabrio because we understand their needs and provide a best-in-class experience, from implementation to ongoing support. Find more at calabrio.com/ and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE® and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.