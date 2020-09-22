MacDermidConnect Streamlines and Expedites Screen Printers’ Customer Experience With the Launch MacDermidConnect.com a New Online Commerce Site

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MacDermidConnect is pleased to announce the launch of MacDermidConnect.com an online commerce site designed to make it even easier for customers to purchase Alkemi™ by MacDermid Graphics Solutions screen printing products.

MacDermidConnect.com is the latest application deployment of directibility™, a technology platform developed by Xenon arc. The site leverages Xenon arc’s intimate knowledge of small-to-mid-sized business requirements supplemented by voice of the customer research, deep data analytics, and fundamental understanding of the customer journey to deliver value at each stage of the process.

Fully supported by a dedicated team of screen printing experts at MacDermidConnect, MacDermidConnect.com enhances the experience customers have with the Alkemi™ line of screen printing solutions. The new site provides new and existing Alkemi™ screen printing customers with the ability to shop for screen printing materials, receive live technical support, view order status and order history, track orders, view pricing and availability and download documents

“Our Alkemi™ products have long been preferred by screen printers, and we fully support MacDermidConnect’s work to make the brand more visible and enhance the customer’s purchase experience,” stated Brad Wills, Senior Vice President, MacDermid Graphics Solutions.

MacDermidConnect.com features over 100 products across multiple applications, including textile, graphics, electronics and industrial applications in the following categories:

- Capillary Films

- Screen printing Emulsions

- Direct-to-screen Emulsions

- Screen printing Chemicals & Solvents

- Pre-press Equipment & Supplies

“The launch of the MacDermidConnect.com site ensures customers in the United States, Canada and EMEA regions, can shop across multiple channels and touch points while receiving personalized support at their convenience,” commented Mica Zuniga, Vice President of Strategic Growth Initiatives at Xenon arc. “This site is further illustration of their long-standing commitment to innovation and service in terms of product and go-to-market strategies.”

About MacDermidConnect

MacDermidConnect provides screen printing materials such as emulsion, capillary film, chemicals, and solvents to help screen printers the best quality printed products. We believe screen printing is the blend of craftsmanship, art, technology, and science. We strive to deliver the very best performing products with added value and sound technical support. MacDermidConnect markets and sells the Alkemi™ brand, formerly known as Autotype and CPS, on behalf of MacDermid Graphic solutions, which has over 150 years of global product innovation.

About Xenon arc

Established in 2010, Xenon arc is a data-driven marketing and sales company, focused on enhancing the way materials producers engage with their Small-to-Mid-Sized-Business customers and segments. Xenon arc’s xa-DIRECT model, featuring Conntact™ and directibility™ technology platforms, specializes in building private label, direct-to-market teams. With offices in the US, Europe, Mexico and Brazil, Xenon arc partners with producers looking to evolve, digitize, and enhance their go-to-market strategy. Xenon arc’s client list includes some of the most distinguished brands in the materials industry and is constantly expanding. For more information, visit www.xenonarc.com.