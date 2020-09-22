Allurion Technologies Crosses 800 Providers Trained at Allurion Academy

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allurion Technologies, a pioneering leader in the development of innovative, scalable and trusted weight loss experiences, today announced a major milestone for its Allurion Academy training program. In just two years, Allurion Academy has trained over 800 providers from 380 clinics from 30 different countries on the Allurion Weight Loss Program featuring the Elipse Balloon.

Allurion Academy is an innovative and industry-leading training program for providers of the Allurion Weight Loss Program with a specific focus on overall patient experience beyond weight loss striving for ultimate patient satisfaction leading to improved clinic productivity. In response to an over 50% increase in Allurion Academy requested participation compared to last year, the company is launching Allurion Academy Online—a fully virtual version of Allurion Academy. In addition, the company has launched a new Strategic Account Management team dedicated to building a best-in-class, worldwide weight loss experience for patients in partnership with Allurion Centers of Excellence that have demonstrated superior results with the Allurion Weight Loss Program featuring the Elipse Balloon.

“ Since launching Allurion Academy last year, we have held 20 global events in 11 countries and have had physicians attend from over 30 countries. The transformative impact on Allurion Academy attendees has been overwhelming and we are looking forward to investing in Allurion Academy Online to meet the growing demand,” said Benoit Chardon, Allurion Executive Vice President of Global Commercial.

Matt Wright, Allurion Executive Director of Professional Education, leads Allurion’s global training initiatives and will be leading the Strategic Account Management team. Mr. Wright has over 20 years of experience leading global retail and training teams at CHANEL, Burberry, and the Walgreens Boots Alliance Retail Pharmacy division.

“ Allurion Academy is a truly innovative training platform that incorporates best practices from a variety of industries,” said Mr. Wright. “ I am delighted to see this platform grow online with the launch of Allurion Academy Online and I am looking forward to working with our Allurion Centers of Excellence to further our goal of providing the best possible experience for our patients around the world.”

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies is dedicated to helping people realize their full potential with innovative, scalable and trusted experiences. The company's flagship product, the Allurion Program, is a 360-degree weight loss experience featuring the Elipse Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedureless gastric balloon for weight loss. Learn more about the Elipse Balloon and Allurion online at www.allurion.com, on Facebook at www.fb.com/allurion or on Twitter @alluriontech.