Symplicity Partners With Yello to Connect Fortune 500 Employers to Its Network of Early Talent Candidates

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symplicity Corporation, the global leader in student employability, today announced a partnership with Yello, the leader in early talent acquisition software, to connect the largest university recruiting companies in the world to Symplicity’s network of early talent candidates. The new service, the Yello Sourcing Marketplace, provides employers with diverse resources for finding millions of early talent candidates to facilitate virtual connections and faster hiring.

As higher education institutions struggle with the challenges of COVID-19, most universities have cancelled in-person career fairs and on-campus interviews and are opting for fully virtual recruiting programs. Symplicity and Yello leadership saw an industry-first opportunity to marry Symplicity’s network of more than 1,000 career centers worldwide to hundreds of the world’s leading brands such as Toyota, BDO, Phillips 66 and more—all seamlessly integrated in the new Yello service.

“In an unprecedented recruiting season, the new Yello Sourcing Marketplace breaks new ground by helping employers easily find millions of candidates for virtual recruiting,” said Yello co-founder Dan Bartfield. “Our customers already use Symplicity’s technology and this new initiative expands that access. And it aligns two companies with the same philosophy - keeping customer needs front and center.”

The partnership will expand access to more quality and meaningful opportunities for millions of Symplicity student users, while bringing a more diverse candidate pool to Yello’s customers. Companies can also shape their recruiting efforts with targeted candidate pools, while engaging candidates in one integrated platform, rather than siloed recruiting software.

“Yale is thrilled about the Symplicity and Yello partnership,” said Yale University’s Director of Strategic Initiatives and Public Service Careers Robyn Acampora. “As someone who has worked closely with both Symplicity and Yello, I trust that this partnership will provide incredible opportunities for our students to expand their reach by allowing them to fully utilize both systems and connecting them with even more top-tier employers.”

“Now more than ever, Symplicity is committed to supporting and empowering our university partners, and we feel this strategic partnership will do just that by providing more quality opportunities and connections for students, while giving employers a seamless virtual experience,” said President & CEO of Symplicity Matthew Small. “We are elated to partner with Yello to create the most powerful early talent recruiting network in the market.”

About Symplicity

Symplicity is a global student experience company that provides smart platforms to more than 2,000 colleges and universities for managing all aspects of student life, including career services, student conduct, and accommodations. Symplicity empowers colleges and universities to increase student engagement and outcomes by creating an inclusive and supportive student experience that extends beyond graduation. Learn more at https://www.symplicity.com/higher-ed/solutions/csm.

About Yello

Yello’s early talent acquisition platform allows the world’s leading brands to deliver personalized candidate experiences to every job seeker, resulting in quality hires and faster fills. The centralized platform is easy to use, enabling recruiters to collaborate with one another to attract and engage top talent. Key hiring statistics provide meaningful insights that lead to more accurate, data-driven decisions while staying on budget. For more information about Yello, visit https://www.yello.co.